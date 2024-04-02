 Skip navigation
Top News

Hampton Morris
Hampton Morris breaks world record, closes in on Olympic weightlifting spot
Chris Mack
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totjohnsongoal_240402.jpg
Johnson taps in Tottenham’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nfvsful_secondgoal_240402.jpg
Wood doubles Nottingham Forest’s lead v. Fulham
nbc_golf_gt_annadvisfeature_240402.jpg
Davis looking to forge her legacy at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Hampton Morris
Hampton Morris breaks world record, closes in on Olympic weightlifting spot
Chris Mack
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totjohnsongoal_240402.jpg
Johnson taps in Tottenham’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nfvsful_secondgoal_240402.jpg
Wood doubles Nottingham Forest’s lead v. Fulham
nbc_golf_gt_annadvisfeature_240402.jpg
Davis looking to forge her legacy at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Couples, LaCava revisit 1992 Masters victory

April 2, 2024 01:30 PM
Fred Couples and caddie Joe LaCava look back at how they worked together to come away victorious at the 1992 Masters.
nbc_golf_fluff_240402.jpg
6:03
‘Love of the game’ drives longtime caddie Cowan
nbc_golf_couplesaugusta_240402.jpg
2:03
Couples, LaCava revisit 1992 Masters victory
nbc_golf_gtrexhit_240402.jpg
3:01
‘Impossible’ not to look ahead to Masters
nbc_gc_bhatiaintrv_240401.jpg
12:26
Bhatia discusses his journey on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_sales_penske_houston_240401.jpg
1:49
Highlights: Best shots from Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_tostiaon_240331.jpg
4:13
Tosti ‘a breath of fresh air’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_texaschildrenshl_240331.jpg
5:10
Highlight: Jaeger holds strong to win Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_scottiemiss_240331.jpg
6:10
Scheffler struggles from 5-10 feet at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_jaegerwin_240331.jpg
5:38
Rhythm helps Jaeger to long-awaited PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottietalk_240331.jpg
4:56
Is Scheffler’s Masters week now easier or harder?
nbc_golf_pga_jaegerweekendhl_240331.jpg
7:50
Highlights: Jaeger’s weekend at Houston Open
nbc_golf_pga_childrensrd4hl_240331.jpg
11:58
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 4
