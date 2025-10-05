Watch Now
Higgo 'didn't mean anything' by shushing crowd
Garrick Higgo reflects on coming up just short against Steven Fisk in the Sanderson Farms Championship and explains why he jokingly shushed the crowd after making a putt.
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
Steven Fisk capped off his final-round surge at the Sanderson Farms Championship and staved off Garrick Higgo with a birdie putt to earn his first PGA Tour win.
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
Steven Fisk and Garrick Higgo both made key putts to remain as co-leaders in the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, and Higgo playfully shushed the audience after taking his turn.
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
Play it as it lies! This gator had a front-row seat to Vince Whaley's shot from the lake during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third day of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
Look back at the best moments from the second day of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
Look back at the best moments from the first round of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
Matt Kuchar aces from 183 yards out at No. 4 from the Sanderson Farms Championship, joining Niklas Norgaard as the second golfer to ace on the first day of play at the Country Club of Jackson.
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
Danish golfer Niklas Norgaard surprised himself by nailing an ace in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
Michael Jordan watches on as Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm go at it against Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.