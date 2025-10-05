 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400
Results, points, playoff standings after Roval as van Gisbergen wins, Logano claims last spot
PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic - Second Round
Adrien Dumont de Chassart clinches PGA Tour card with record KFT win; Top 75 advance to finale
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Final Round
Steven Fisk birdies final three holes to win first PGA Tour title at Sanderson Farms

Top Clips

nbc_nas_briscoe_251005.jpg
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval
nbc_nas_elliott_251005.jpg
Eighth at the Roval a ‘solid’ result for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_251005.jpg
Hamlin doesn’t fault Chastain for move at Roval

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Higgo 'didn't mean anything' by shushing crowd

October 5, 2025 06:20 PM
Garrick Higgo reflects on coming up just short against Steven Fisk in the Sanderson Farms Championship and explains why he jokingly shushed the crowd after making a putt.
Up Next
fisk_winning_putt_raw.jpg
3:12
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shushVOD_251005.jpg
2:12
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gatorade_251005.jpg
2:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
8:13
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sanderson2_251003.jpg
7:39
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
new_for_mpx.jpg
8:19
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kucharacevod_251002.jpg
1:00
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_norgaardace_251002.jpg
0:28
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mjreaxVOD_250926.jpg
2:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
Now Playing
hostile.jpg
6:35
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
Now Playing

Related Videos

keegan.jpg
04:50
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250925.jpg
08:09
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250925.jpg
12:06
DeChambeau: ‘Sucked’ not being on U.S team in 2023
nbc_golf_rorypresserclip_250925.jpg
03:34
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250925.jpg
11:30
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
nbc_golf_jeepone_250924.jpg
04:00
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_bones_250924.jpg
05:51
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
nbc_golf_trumpryder_250924.jpg
01:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
08:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250923.jpg
12:58
Scheffler excited to ‘unleash’ Bryson at Bethpage
nbc_golf_dpmovingthroughcourse_250923.jpg
04:35
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_lowry_250915.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250915.jpg
02:00
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
nbc_golf_procorefinalrd_250914.jpg
13:02
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
01:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
02:11
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
nbc_golf_woodland_250910.jpg
08:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_briscoe_251005.jpg
01:15
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval
nbc_nas_elliott_251005.jpg
44
Eighth at the Roval a ‘solid’ result for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_251005.jpg
01:20
Hamlin doesn’t fault Chastain for move at Roval
nbc_nas_chastain_251005.jpg
02:41
Chastain: ‘I’d restart the whole day’ at Chalotte
nbc_nas_gisbergen_251005.jpg
56
SVG nets fifth-straight road course win at Roval
nbc_nfl_hurtspresser_251005.jpg
59
Hurts narrowing focus on ‘execution’ after loss
nbc_horse_bourbon_251005.jpg
02:03
Final Score glides to a Bourbon Stakes win
nbc_horse_bcclassichitclip_251005.jpg
02:17
Kornacki: Fierceness will run big in Breeders’ Cup
nbc_horse_juddmonte_251005.jpg
03:44
Gin Gin wins thrilling Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
nbc_nfl_balharbaughsound_251005.jpg
53
Harbaugh: Week 5 loss ‘a complete disappointment’
nbc_pl_2rob_mustoeua_251005.jpg
03:38
Mustoe: Calafiori playing ‘on a different level’
nbc_pl_2rob_preview_251005.jpg
03:13
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
nbc_pl_2rob_tzclip_251005.jpg
01:31
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
nbc_nfl_nomooresound_251005.jpg
47
Moore applauds Saints’ resiliency after first win
nbc_pl_plupdatev2_251005.jpg
13:12
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest
nbc_golf_dunhillfinalrd_251005.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
bcclassicanalysis-251005.jpg
15:42
Potential 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic contenders
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
nbc_golf_winnerinterviewV2_251005.jpg
02:37
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
nbc_pl_haalandintvv2_251005.jpg
01:52
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
nbc_pl_grealishintv_251005.jpg
02:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
nbc_pl_angeintv_251005.jpg
03:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
nbc_pl_mw7allgoals_251005.jpg
11:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcpepintv_251005.jpg
05:41
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
nbc_pl_bremc_251005.jpg
08:27
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man City Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_bremcpostgame_251005.jpg
05:12
‘Phenomenal’ Haaland lifts Man City past Brentford
nbc_pl_evertoncp_251005.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 7
nbc_pl_astonvillaburnley_251005.jpg
09:10
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Burnley Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_251005.jpg
01:26
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
nbc_pl_evecppostgamev2_251005.jpg
50
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’