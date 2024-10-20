 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Georgia at Texas
No. 5 Georgia knocks off No. 1 Texas 30-15, with Etienne running for 3 TDs
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Wakaba Higuchi overtakes U.S. women to win Skate America; Ilia Malinin leads men
chiles.jpg
Kim, Chiles help Michigan State snap losing streak with 32-20 win over Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_nebvind_241019.jpg
Highlights: Undefeated Indiana dominates Nebraska
nbc_cfb_iowamichstlites_241019.jpg
Highlights: Chiles, Kim lead MSU to win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_michstchilesint_241019.jpg
Chiles reflects on homecoming win vs. Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Georgia at Texas
No. 5 Georgia knocks off No. 1 Texas 30-15, with Etienne running for 3 TDs
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Wakaba Higuchi overtakes U.S. women to win Skate America; Ilia Malinin leads men
chiles.jpg
Kim, Chiles help Michigan State snap losing streak with 32-20 win over Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_nebvind_241019.jpg
Highlights: Undefeated Indiana dominates Nebraska
nbc_cfb_iowamichstlites_241019.jpg
Highlights: Chiles, Kim lead MSU to win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_michstchilesint_241019.jpg
Chiles reflects on homecoming win vs. Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Woodland in prime position on Moving Day

October 19, 2024 11:10 PM
Gary Woodland put together a solid performance at the Shriners Children's Open on Moving Day and is in prime position toward the top of the leaderboard going into the final round.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske_241019.jpg
1:07
Woodland in prime position on Moving Day
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shrinersrd2_241018.jpg
6:31
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_shrinersrd2reax_241018.jpg
7:11
Weather conditions impact Shriners Children’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_joeldahmen_241017.jpg
3:52
Dahmen gets ‘bizarro’ penalty for 15th club in bag
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pendrithreax_241017.jpg
9:21
Pendrith’s ‘top-notch’ putting leading to big year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shrinersrd1_241017.jpg
11:18
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tomkim_241016.jpg
5:57
Kim adjusting to learning curve entering fall
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexongreg_241016.jpg
3:45
Norman reportedly shifting roles at LIV Golf
Now Playing
matt_mccarty.jpg
13:29
McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_241014.jpg
1:36
Top moments from 2024 Black Desert Championship
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mccartyparentsdeskreax_241013.jpg
6:32
McCarty’s father: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for young pro
Now Playing
mccartyreflects.jpg
1:47
McCarty reflects on ‘surreal’ win in third start
Now Playing