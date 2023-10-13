 Skip navigation
NHL: Preseason-Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL suspends Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for 2 games for head shot
Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Lexi holds her own, 1 over par as play suspended
MLB: Wildcard-Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays
Bochy encouraged by Scherzer session, not saying yet if 3-time Cy Young winner will pitch in ALCS

Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Thompson hitting ‘quality drives’ at Shriners
nbc_golf_gc_hosslerrd1analyis_231012.jpg
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
nbc_golf_gc_lexi1stroundanalysis_231012.jpg
‘Really high marks’ for Lexi in PGA Tour debut

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHL: Preseason-Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL suspends Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for 2 games for head shot
Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Lexi holds her own, 1 over par as play suspended
MLB: Wildcard-Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays
Bochy encouraged by Scherzer session, not saying yet if 3-time Cy Young winner will pitch in ALCS

Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Thompson hitting ‘quality drives’ at Shriners
nbc_golf_gc_hosslerrd1analyis_231012.jpg
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
nbc_golf_gc_lexi1stroundanalysis_231012.jpg
‘Really high marks’ for Lexi in PGA Tour debut

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Shriners Children's Open, Round 1

October 12, 2023 08:12 PM
Look back on all the best action from the first round of the Shriners Children's Open, where Beau Hossler takes the early lead and LPGA star Lexi Thompson is fighting to get in position to make the cut.
