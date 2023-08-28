 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

hovland_1920_tourchamp23_d4_caddie_win.jpg
FedExCup bonus payout: What Hovland and Co. earned
TOUR Championship - Final Round
Starting-strokes format again costs Schauffele Tour Champ. win
fowler_1920_tourchamp23_d4_catch_ball.jpg
All that’s left for U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls, is to wait for a call

Top Clips

Indy_NXT_at_Gateway.jpg
Highlights: Rasmussen wins Indy NXT at WWT Raceway
nbc_golf_boiseopenfinalhl_230827.jpg
Highlights: Albertsons Boise Open, Round 4
nbc_indy_newgardenv2_230827.jpg
Newgarden: ‘I was just trying to catch up’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

hovland_1920_tourchamp23_d4_caddie_win.jpg
FedExCup bonus payout: What Hovland and Co. earned
TOUR Championship - Final Round
Starting-strokes format again costs Schauffele Tour Champ. win
fowler_1920_tourchamp23_d4_catch_ball.jpg
All that’s left for U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls, is to wait for a call

Top Clips

Indy_NXT_at_Gateway.jpg
Highlights: Rasmussen wins Indy NXT at WWT Raceway
nbc_golf_boiseopenfinalhl_230827.jpg
Highlights: Albertsons Boise Open, Round 4
nbc_indy_newgardenv2_230827.jpg
Newgarden: ‘I was just trying to catch up’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 4

August 27, 2023 08:04 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of Tour Championship action at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Up Next
nbc_golf_TCRD4_schenkholesout_230827.jpg
0:23
Schenk holes out in final round of Tour Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_tourchampsfowler_230826.jpg
1:12
Analyzing Fowler’s Tour Championship performance
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_230826.jpg
2:07
Hovland enters Tour Championship final red-hot
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchamprd3ehl_230826.jpg
11:00
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_collinmorikawaintv_230825.jpg
1:29
Morikawa on Tour Championship Round 2 success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_viktorhovlandintv_230825.jpg
1:11
Hovland recaps strong Round 2 at Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_tourchampschauffele_230825.jpg
1:14
Schauffele aims for Tour Championship success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchamprd2ehl_230825.jpg
8:38
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_tourchampmorikawav3_230824.jpg
1:22
Morikawa catches fire in the heat at East Lake
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_bestroundmorikawa_230824.jpg
2:15
Highlights: Morikawa, Tour Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_tourchampionshiplites_230824.jpg
7:35
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_bradleyinterview_230824.jpg
1:14
Bradley pleased after Tour Championship Round 1
Now Playing