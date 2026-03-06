Watch Now
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the fourth and final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida.
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Final Round
Watch the top shots and best moments from the fourth and final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Highlights: Berger takes five-shot lead at API
Daniel Berger took advantage of his opportunities during Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Åberg shines in Arnold Palmer Round 1
It was a strong first day at Bay Hill for Ludvig Åberg on Thursday, where he shot a 6-under 66 to finish tied for second on the leaderboard at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida.
Nicklaus discusses winning grand slams in career
Jack Nicklaus joins the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic broadcast assisting with live commentary and discussing some of the big accomplishments of his career.
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is ‘fun challenge’
Austin Smotherman, who battled his way to a 69 in the third round of the Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, discusses his emotions heading into Sunday tied for the lead with Shane Lowry at 13 under.
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
Shane Lowry recaps his third round at the Cognizant Classic and explains how PGA National can give golfers trouble.
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
HLs: PGA Tour 2026 Cognizant Classic, Final Round
Watch the best shots from the fourth and final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.