Watch Now
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where play was temporarily suspended.
Up Next
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 1
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the rowdy 16th hole during Round 1 at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.
Theegala ‘looked comfortable’ at WM Phoenix Open
Theegala 'looked comfortable' at WM Phoenix Open
The Golf Central crew breaks down Sahith Theegala's first round performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where the 26-year-old was able to brace the elements in Arizona.
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where play was temporarily suspended.
Tiger’s unique rise to prominence set him apart
Tiger's unique rise to prominence set him apart
Ahead of Tiger Woods' 2024 season debut at The Genesis Invitational, relive his rise to prominence and influence that transcended the game of golf.
Theegala: Conditions are changing Phoenix Open
Theegala: Conditions are changing Phoenix Open
Sahith Theegala describes the difficult conditions during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open before play was suspended and how different the course is playing as a result compared to past years.
Analyzing Thomas’ golf swing
Analyzing Thomas' golf swing
Brandel Chamblee dives into what makes Justin Thomas one of the best iron players in recent years, including the path of the butt end of the club, the close gap between his elbows and more.
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
Rickie Fowler calls in to discuss his fondness for TPC Scottsdale, how he improved in working with Butch Harmon and more.
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am cut short by heavy rains
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am cut short by heavy rains
NBC News meteorologist Dylan Dreyer discusses the latest weather updates from TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, where inclement weather brought an early end to the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am.
A-Rod: Phoenix one of the most exciting places
A-Rod: Phoenix one of the most exciting places
Kira K. Dixon steals some time with Alex Rodriguez during the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am, who describes the atmosphere as a "block party" and "one of the most exciting places to be in sports around the world."
Pursuit of perfection drew Smith to golf
Pursuit of perfection drew Smith to golf
Emmitt Smith talks about how college football camaraderie and the feeling of the perfect shot drew him to golf and touches on the state of professional golf.
JT: LIV pros shouldn’t return to PGA Tour easily
JT: LIV pros shouldn't return to PGA Tour easily
Justin Thomas explained why he didn't think players who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf should be automatically accepted back. Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss the dynamics at play between the tours.