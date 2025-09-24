Watch Now
'Bones' reflects on Ryder Cup memories
Jim "Bones" Mackay discusses his memories from caddying at the Ryder Cup, including how he handled the 2004 pairing of Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
Rex Hoggard reports on President Donald Trump's expected visit to this year's Ryder Cup, highlighting increased security measures fans can expect to face at Bethpage Black.
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
Though Americans have "generally disappointed" at Ryder Cups of years past, Scottie Scheffler has the chance to buck the trend this year at Bethpage Black. Live From dives into expectations for the world No. 1.
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
Steve Letarte joins Live From the Ryder Cup to preview the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas, why his "competitive spirit" was fulfilled by golf, and why communication is key at the Ryder Cup.
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
Todd Lewis reports on the Ryder Cup opening ceremony being rescheduled for Wednesday due to inclement weather, before Live From examines how the change could impact preparations for the European and U.S. teams.
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
Todd Lewis reports on Bryson DeChambeau's potential fourballs group and how the addition of Justin Thomas would be "lethal" before Live From examines the importance of the golf ball in this format.
Scheffler excited to ‘unleash’ Bryson at Bethpage
Scottie Scheffler discusses his mindset returning to Ryder Cup competition, what Bryson DeChambeau brings to the team, how he feels being paired as World No. 1, and more.
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup
Golf Channel takes you through the front nine of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black golf course, pointing out key parts of each hole.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry is one of the world's best golfers, someone who "thrives in the biggest stages" and "understands team above everything else." The 38-year-old is excited to bring "infectious energy" to Team Europe next week.
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
Check out some of the best shots and stats that sealed Scottie Scheffler's sixth win of the PGA Tour season at the Procore Championship.