Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Fantasy Baseball Streaming Starting Pitchers: Let Jameson Taillon, Will Warren take you to a title
Kalen Deboer
No. 17 Alabama seeks road redemption at No. 5 Georgia after a string of losses away from home
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
New York fans promise to be loud and proud at Bethpage Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_rookiebreakout_250924.jpg
Which NFL rookie is due to break out?
nbc_fnia_quietrookies_250924.jpg
Jaguars doing Hunter ‘an injustice’ splitting time
nbc_fnia_rookiesstoodout_250924.jpg
Egbuka, Simmons lead top rookies after three weeks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_fnia_rookiebreakout_250924.jpg
Which NFL rookie is due to break out?
nbc_fnia_quietrookies_250924.jpg
Jaguars doing Hunter ‘an injustice’ splitting time
nbc_fnia_rookiesstoodout_250924.jpg
Egbuka, Simmons lead top rookies after three weeks

Watch Now

'Bones' reflects on Ryder Cup memories

September 24, 2025 10:58 AM
Jim "Bones" Mackay discusses his memories from caddying at the Ryder Cup, including how he handled the 2004 pairing of Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.
nbc_golf_trumpryder_250924.jpg
1:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
8:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
5:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
5:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
8:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250923.jpg
12:58
Scheffler excited to ‘unleash’ Bryson at Bethpage
nbc_golf_dpmovingthroughcourse_250923.jpg
4:35
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_lowry_250915.jpg
1:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250915.jpg
2:00
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
nbc_golf_procorefinalrd_250914.jpg
13:02
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
Related Videos

nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
01:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
02:11
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
nbc_golf_woodland_250910.jpg
08:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
01:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
01:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
01:03
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextfrcep1tease_250828.jpg
02:03
Don’t miss ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_golf_cdwfleetwood_250826.jpg
01:14
Fleetwood’s playoff run ends in emotional win
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250825.jpg
01:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
08:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4

Latest Clips

nbc_fnia_rookiebreakout_250924.jpg
01:47
Which NFL rookie is due to break out?
nbc_fnia_quietrookies_250924.jpg
03:43
Jaguars doing Hunter ‘an injustice’ splitting time
nbc_fnia_rookiesstoodout_250924.jpg
03:53
Egbuka, Simmons lead top rookies after three weeks
nbc_dps_jaxsondart_250924.jpg
01:53
Dart to be tested early against Chargers’ defense
nbc_dps_boogermcfarland_250924.jpg
16:29
Can Dart be the ‘savior’ the Giants need?
nbc_golf_hperussell_250924.jpg
04:21
Friendship defines Russell’s Junior Ryder Cup path
nbc_dps_robotumpires_250924.jpg
10:34
MLB approves robot umpire challenge system
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250924.jpg
02:40
HLs: Aces even series, Mercury win OT thriller
nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
11:17
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_imsa_indyreview_250924.jpg
12:27
Cadillac ends ‘drought’ at Battle on the Bricks
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
04:39
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
04:04
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag
nbc_pft_michahsackingdak_250924.jpg
03:39
Parsons says it’ll be ‘painful’ to sack Prescott
nbc_golf_jostbreakfast_250924.jpg
05:41
Jost ‘emotional’ returning to play Bethpage Black
nbc_pft_jerryjonespersonal_250924.jpg
11:01
Florio: Jones’ ‘lust for money’ hurts chance at SB
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250924.jpg
10:55
PFT Power Rankings: Lions skyrocket in Week 4
nbc_pft_whymicahpacker_250924.jpg
13:16
The key reason why Parsons landed with Packers
nbc_pft_wilsonsafetyplan_250924.jpg
04:43
Why Wilson was Giants’ ‘safety plan’ at QB
nbc_pft_briandaboll_250924.jpg
05:05
What Dart needs to do to save Daboll’s job
nbc_pft_wilsonwantsout_250924.jpg
09:58
Evaluating what’s next for Wilson
nbc_pft_righttime_250924.jpg
10:23
Why it’s the right time to bench Wilson for Dart
nbc_pft_darttostart_250924.jpg
04:41
Dart gets fans excited for first time in long time
nbc_pff_cowboyspackersupdated_250924.jpg
01:37
Players to watch in Packers vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_golf_lastblock_250923.jpg
10:01
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction
nbc_wnba_topplays0921_250923.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Lynx, Fever start semifinals with wins
nbc_wnba_topplays0919_250923.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals
nbc_golf_keegan_250923.jpg
12:50
Bradley hoping to inspire relentless U.S. team
nbc_golf_dpworld_250923.jpg
12:43
Previewing the back nine of the Ryder Cup
nbc_pff_indiowawk5_250923.jpg
01:35
Indiana vs. Iowa week five preview
nbc_pff_phitbwk4_250923.jpg
01:41
Players to watch in Buccaneers vs. Eagles matchup