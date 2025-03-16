 Skip navigation
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Heerenveen
Jordan Stolz finishes speed skating worlds with two silvers, one bronze
canada-short-track.jpg
Canada dominates World Short Track Speed Skating Championships
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Yomiuri Giants
Dodgers' Mookie Betts still struggling with illness, status for opening day in doubt

GettyImages-2204868969_copy.jpg
Arsenal edge past immature Chelsea side
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250316.jpg
Sessegnon's belter gives Fulham 2-0 lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250316.jpg
Muniz slots home Fulham's opener against Spurs

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Looking back to Sutton's 2000 Players win

March 16, 2025 10:08 AM
Hal Sutton reminisces on his win at The Players Championship in 2000, a victory that saw him knock off Tiger Woods in impressive fashion.
nbc_golf_cauleysegment_250315.jpg
4:16
Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250315.jpg
4:39
Rory not on his game, but has experience advantage
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250315.jpg
4:21
Wagner, like Scheffler, chips right in water on 12
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250315.jpg
8:11
54-hole leader Spaun focused and steady at Players
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3v2_250315.jpg
14:59
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottiebad_250315.jpg
1:18
Intense winds set Scheffler off at The Players
nbc_golf_cauleyintv_250315.jpg
2:21
Cauley bests wind, seeking Players win on birthday
nbc_golf_connersintv_250315.jpg
2:07
‘Thrilled’ Conners hopeful for a chance on Sunday
nbc_golf_dannywalkerintv_250315.jpg
5:16
Happy just to be playing, Walker in mix at Players
wagner_site.jpg
3:22
Wagner hits dazzling chip at Morikawa’s spot on 5
