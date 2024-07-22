 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Qualifying
Penalty hinders Chase Elliott’s chances at Brickyard 400 victory
Barracuda Championship - Final Round
Nick Dunlap captures Barracuda, first rookie to win twice on PGA Tour since 2017
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Brickyard 400 won by Kyle Larson

Top Clips

larson_bricks.jpg
Larson victorious in Cup’s return to IMS oval
nbc_nas_brickyard400hl_240721.jpeg
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_reddick_240721.jpg
Reddick: Second at Indy ‘a great recovery for us’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4

July 21, 2024 09:34 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the Barracuda Championship at Old Greenwood in Truckee.
nbc_golf_pgabarracudahls_240721.jpg
3:24
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_ptbcrd3hl_240720.jpg
4:50
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_barracuda_round2_240719.jpg
6:05
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_barracuda_rd1_240718.jpg
2:26
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_sales_penskev2_240715.jpg
1:31
Inside the numbers of the Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_macintyreintv_240714.jpg
5:15
MacIntyre on Scottish Open: ‘The one I wanted’
nbc_golf_iscohls_240714__126996.jpg
12:45
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_scottishopenday4_240714.jpg
10:42
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_iscord3_240713.jpg
7:02
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenday3_240713.jpg
13:32
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_isco_rdv3_240712.jpg
6:42
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyhlreax_240712.jpg
5:08
McIlroy ‘a little scrappy’ in Scottish Open Rd. 2
