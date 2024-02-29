 Skip navigation
Top News

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Round One
Ramey, S.H. Kim fire 64 to share lead at Cognizant Classic
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Tee times for the second round of the Cognizant Classic
Maryland v Rutgers
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 29: Rutgers vs Michigan, Ohio State vs Nebraska

Top Clips

nbc_pl_top25goals_240229.jpg
Top 25 Premier League goals of February 2024
nbc_roto_rfsdraftrb1_240229.jpg
Estime, Brooks among RBs to watch in 2024 Draft
nbc_roto_rfswilliamsandqbs_240229.jpg
Is Williams the established No. 1 QB in NFL draft?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 1

February 29, 2024 06:17 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_cognizantclassicrd1hl_240229__279000.jpg
8:17
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_schenkinwater_240229.jpg
1:31
Schenk snaps streak, falls victim to The Bear Trap
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_knappintv_240229.jpg
3:24
Knapp taking advantage of ‘spotlight’ on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roryintv_240229.jpg
6:42
McIlroy off to ‘solid start’ at Cognizant Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyhit_240228.jpg
3:29
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroyintvv2_240228.jpg
10:54
McIlroy right to brush off Gooch’s ‘dumb stuff’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_knappintv_240228.jpg
4:33
Knapp on ‘surreal’ grouping with McIlroy, Kirk
Now Playing
nbc_gc_paigemackenzie_240227.jpg
5:25
Challenges of ‘The Bear Trap’ at PGA National
Now Playing
nbc_gc_kirkandcoleintvs_240227.jpg
5:32
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a ‘great test’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_equiptmentroom_240227.jpg
2:46
Cobra designers release first 3D-printed putters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lukedonald_240227.jpg
9:05
Donald would be ‘delighted’ to face Tiger at Ryder
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kiraandrexhit_240227__304318.jpg
10:44
Does LIV create asterisk for Tour, major winners?
Now Playing