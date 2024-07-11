Watch Now
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Up Next
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Thomas ‘felt great’ in Round 1 of Scottish Open
Thomas 'felt great' in Round 1 of Scottish Open
Justin Thomas sits down with Rex Hoggard to discuss Round 1 of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot 62 and finished the day atop the leaderboard.
McIlroy: Criticism about Diamond is ‘unfair’
McIlroy: Criticism about Diamond is 'unfair'
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy’s recent comments about the criticism toward his caddie Harry Diamond at the 2024 U.S. Open.
How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy reflects on his performance at the 2024 U.S. Open and how he aims to shift his focus to win his second consecutive Genesis Scottish Open.
Are ‘birdie-fests’ ruining the PGA Tour?
Are 'birdie-fests' ruining the PGA Tour?
Golf Today Roundtable discusses how the weight of shooting a 59 has changed over the last decade, if the PGA Tour needs to increase the difficulty of their courses, and their expectations for Ryder Cup captains.
Rory’s Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss
Rory's Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss
Golf Today explores Rory McIlroy's outlook for the Genesis Scottish Open, explaining why his real test will come at The Open before pivoting to Bryson DeChambeau's rising stardom after the U.S. Open.
Inside the numbers of the John Deere Classic
Inside the numbers of the John Deere Classic
Look at some of the significant statistics and achievements from the John Deere Classic, where history was made in more ways than one.
Do young players have enough opportunity on Tour?
Do young players have enough opportunity on Tour?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the performances of Michael Thorbjornsen and Luke Clanton at the John Deere Classic, questioning what the PGA Tour should do to ensure young stars are getting ample opportunities.
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
The Golf Central crew reacts to Luke Clanton and Michael Thorbjornsen's comments after the John Deere Classic, explaining why the two young golfers are "ready to win now."
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open
C.T. Pan explains how excited he is to play in The Open after qualifying for the major at the 2024 John Deere Classic.
Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win
Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win
Davis Thompson discusses his impressive win at the John Deere Classic, where he was able to earn his first PGA Tour victory and a spot in The Open.