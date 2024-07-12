 Skip navigation
Top News

Genesis Scottish Open - Day Two
Ludvig Åberg leads by one, with Rory McIlroy three back at Genesis Scottish Open
ATHLETICS-MON-DIAMOND
Rai Benjamin, Quincy Hall win in Monaco, boost U.S. Olympic men’s sprint sweep chances
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Two
Genesis Scottish Open: Third-round tee times at Renaissance Club

Top Clips

oly_atm800_record_240712_v2.jpg
Sedjati of Algeria sets WL time in 800m in Monaco
oly_atm400h_rai_240712v2.jpg
Benjamin blasts past Warholm, dos Santos in 400mH
yt_nbc_tdf_btp_240712.jpg
Philipsen conquers the crosswinds in Stage 13

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2

July 12, 2024 02:20 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
nbc_golf_scottishopenday2_240712.jpg
13:01
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtgsord1_240711.jpg
7:25
Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_McIlroyGSOrd1_240711.jpg
5:08
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_iscord1_240711.jpg
9:09
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_pgagenesisscottishrnd1_240711.jpg
6:51
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_JTinterview_240711.jpg
2:36
Thomas ‘felt great’ in Round 1 of Scottish Open
nbc_golf_gt_rorycaddie_240710.jpg
5:58
McIlroy: Criticism about Diamond is ‘unfair’
nbc_golf_gt_roryusopen_240710.jpg
4:39
How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_shoot59rydercup_240708.jpg
7:49
Are ‘birdie-fests’ ruining the PGA Tour?
nbc_golf_gt_rtgenesisscottishpreview_240708.jpg
7:13
Rory’s Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss
nbc_golf_sales_penske_johndeere_240708.jpg
1:09
Inside the numbers of the John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_golfpodclantonthor_240707.jpg
7:11
Do young players have enough opportunity on Tour?
