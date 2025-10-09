 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Malakai Lee 01.jpeg
Offensive Lineman Malakai Lee Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Noah Sur.jpeg
Kicker Noah Sur Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Trenton Henderson 01.jpg
Defensive Lineman Trenton Henderson Welcomed to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
ajawilsonshotgamethree.jpg
Gold-Onwude: Wilson’s game-winner was ‘iconic’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

PGA Tour Highlights: Baycurrent Classic, Round 1

October 9, 2025 10:39 AM
Watch the best moments from Round 1 of the Baycurrent Classic at the Yokohama Country Club in Japan.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251006.jpg
1:34
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sandersonfinv2_251005.jpg
11:01
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_higgoint_251005.jpg
1:35
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
Now Playing
fisk_winning_putt_raw.jpg
3:12
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shushVOD_251005.jpg
2:12
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gatorade_251005.jpg
2:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
8:13
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sanderson2_251003.jpg
7:39
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
new_for_mpx.jpg
8:19
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kucharacevod_251002.jpg
1:00
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_norgaardace_251002.jpg
28
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_mjreaxVOD_250926.jpg
02:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
hostile.jpg
06:35
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
keegan.jpg
04:50
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250925.jpg
08:09
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250925.jpg
12:06
DeChambeau: ‘Sucked’ not being on U.S team in 2023
nbc_golf_rorypresserclip_250925.jpg
03:34
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250925.jpg
11:30
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
nbc_golf_jeepone_250924.jpg
04:00
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_bones_250924.jpg
05:51
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
nbc_golf_trumpryder_250924.jpg
01:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
08:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250923.jpg
12:58
Scheffler excited to ‘unleash’ Bryson at Bethpage
nbc_golf_dpmovingthroughcourse_250923.jpg
04:35
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_lowry_250915.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250915.jpg
02:00
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
nbc_golf_procorefinalrd_250914.jpg
13:02
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
01:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
02:11
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
02:20
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
ajawilsonshotgamethree.jpg
05:05
Gold-Onwude: Wilson’s game-winner was ‘iconic’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
03:18
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_golf_angerrahm_251009.jpg
05:20
Rahm ‘so angry’ after first round of Spanish Open
nbc_golf_schauffele_251009.jpg
05:24
Schauffele ‘trying to catch up’ after rib injury
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
02:11
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_snf_251009.jpg
04:10
NFL Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Chiefs
v2251009underwood.jpg
07:27
Underwood’s goals are simple: Beat OSU, win CFP
nbc_csu_49ersbuccs_251009.jpg
02:55
NFL Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_bengalspackers_251009.jpg
02:48
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Packers
hls.jpg
02:38
Highlights: Aces stun PHX in last second of Game 3
nbc_csu_titansraiders_251009.jpg
02:49
NFL Week 6 preview: Titans vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_steelersbrowns_251009.jpg
02:42
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
nbc_ffhh_qbahatelist_251009.jpg
01:41
Murray ‘hasn’t looked right’ for Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_qblove_251009.jpg
04:22
Stafford, Maye lead fantasy QB plays for Week 6
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251009.jpg
01:42
Game script could favor Dart, Hyatt vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_patssaints_251009.jpg
02:32
NFL Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Saints
nbc_csu_chargersdolphins_251009.jpg
02:57
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251009.jpg
05:06
Henry ‘a low-end flex’ amid fantasy struggles
nbc_ffhh_rblove_251009.jpg
12:54
Week 6 matchups favor Williams, Jacobs, White
nbc_ffhh_pclove_251009.jpg
11:40
‘Fire up’ Odunze, McMillan in Week 6 fantasy
nbc_dps_dponbillbelichick_251009.jpg
11:09
‘Blame is on’ Belichick for drama in Chapel Hill
nbc_csu_seahawksjax_251009.jpg
03:41
NFL Week 6 preview: Seahawks vs. Jaguars
nbc_bte_indianaoregon_251009.jpg
01:40
Expect Indiana’s magic to run out at Oregon
nbc_ffhh_hatepc_251009.jpg
01:21
‘Wait and see’ with Higgins after Flacco’s arrival
nbc_roto_alabamamissouri_251009.jpg
01:14
Alabama can’t be trusted to cover vs. Missouri
nbc_csu_cardinalscolts_251009.jpg
02:51
NFL Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Colts
nbc_ffhh_jeantylove_251009.jpg
04:43
Jeanty ‘not a question mark’ in Week 6 fantasy
nbc_csu_cowboyspanthers_251009.jpg
04:05
NFL Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_ramsravens_251009.jpg
03:18
NFL Week 6 preview: Rams vs. Ravens