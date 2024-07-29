 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUL 28 PGA 3M Open
Jhonattan Vegas wins 3M Open with closing birdie, his first victory in 7 years
2024 USAB Women's Practice
Dawn Staley: Caitlin Clark’s recent play would merit Olympic team consideration
MLB: JUL 20 Rays at Yankees
Cubs acquire INF Isaac Paredes from the Rays for 3B Christopher Morel and 2 minor leaguers

Top Clips

Racheal_Kundananji.jpg
Journey to Paris: Zambia’s Racheal Kundananji
alozie.jpg
Journey to Paris: Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie
nbc_golf_senioropenfinal_240728.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUL 28 PGA 3M Open
Jhonattan Vegas wins 3M Open with closing birdie, his first victory in 7 years
2024 USAB Women's Practice
Dawn Staley: Caitlin Clark’s recent play would merit Olympic team consideration
MLB: JUL 20 Rays at Yankees
Cubs acquire INF Isaac Paredes from the Rays for 3B Christopher Morel and 2 minor leaguers

Top Clips

Racheal_Kundananji.jpg
Journey to Paris: Zambia’s Racheal Kundananji
alozie.jpg
Journey to Paris: Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie
nbc_golf_senioropenfinal_240728.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 4

July 28, 2024 08:50 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
Up Next
nbc_golf_3mfinalroundhlV2_240728.jpg
7:09
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penske_yt_240727.jpg
1:19
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mround3hl_240727.jpg
10:34
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_buckleypresser_240726.jpg
2:26
Buckley throws stake, hits ace in chaotic 3M Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nesmithintvreax_240726.jpg
1:34
Two back, NeSmith focusing on strengths at 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_pendrith_240726.jpg
6:53
Pendrith atop 3M Open’s ‘crowded leaderboard’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mord2hl_240726__347833.jpg
6:30
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_NeSmithint_240726.jpg
1:58
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bridgemanint_240726.jpg
1:10
Bridgeman rediscovers his ‘edge’ at 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3Mround1ehl_240725.jpg
9:46
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_sahithinterview_240725.jpg
1:24
Theegala focused on ‘tackling course’ at 3M open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_horschel_240724.jpg
4:23
Horschel has ‘high confidence’ ahead of 3M Open
Now Playing