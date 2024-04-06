 Skip navigation
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner face closeup eyes.JPG
Austin Forkner undergoes Lasik surgery six weeks after Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins the pole
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson wins the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville

nbc_golf_valerotexasrd3_240406.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
nbc_soc_bracanlites_230406.jpg
Highlights: Brazil vs. Canada (En Español)
nbc_golf_anwa_finalrdhl_240406.jpg
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Final Round

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Best hole outs from Texas Open Rd. 3

April 6, 2024 06:33 PM
Watch the best chip ins and hole outs from Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open.
nbc_golf_valerotexasrd3_240406.jpg
9:38
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_valeroholeoutsrd3_240406.jpg
2:04
Highlights: Best hole outs from Texas Open Rd. 3
nbc_golf_abergintv_240406.jpg
1:16
Aberg posts strong Round 3 at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_abergdriverhead_240406.jpg
1:25
Aberg drives green despite losing club head
nbc_golf_bestofsmylieround2_240405.jpg
11:25
Best of Smylie’s ‘Happy Hour’ at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_bestshotsofround2_240405.jpg
2:35
Best shots from Valero Texas Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_texopenrd2highlights_240405.jpg
6:28
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_rory2011usopen_240405.jpg
3:55
McIlroy on why 2011 U.S. Open was his ‘best’ golf
nbc_golf_rorytalksrydercup_240405.jpg
1:59
McIlroy looks back on police escort to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_reaxtowalkerandbadshot_240405.jpg
1:20
McIlroy reacts to Walker snapping club
nbc_golf_rorytalkingswing_240405.jpg
2:09
McIlroy breaks down before and after swing changes
nbc_golf_akshayflashbackandfiance_240405.jpg
1:46
Masters not Bhatia’s ‘main focus’ at Texas Open
