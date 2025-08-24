 Skip navigation
Top News

TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round
Finally, Tommy Fleetwood breaks through on PGA Tour – and at East Lake, it’s twice as nice
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
10 Takeaways from Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Preseason: Harold Fannin Jr. and Marvin Mims keep rising
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
Tour Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $40 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_gtchallenge_250824.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_250824.jpg
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
nbc_pl_2robslivarspreview_250824.jpg
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_gtchallenge_250824.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_250824.jpg
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
nbc_pl_2robslivarspreview_250824.jpg
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship

August 24, 2025 06:03 PM
Tommy Fleetwood ended his agonizing wait for a major title after winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs.
pgatourtourchampionshiprdthreehls.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
2:02
Bradley makes Ryder Cup noise at Tour Championship
cdw_r3_raw.jpg
1:41
Cantlay’s accuracy on display in Tour Championship
nbc_golf_cantlay_intrv_250823.jpg
1:27
Cantlay ‘pleased’ after three rounds at East Lake
nbc_golf_sam_burn_250823v3.jpg
0:38
Burns plays slope perfectly on putt for birdie
nbc_golf_fleetwood_long_putt_250823.jpg
0:53
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
nbc_golf_keegan_bradley_eagle_250823.jpg
0:51
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_cdwtourchampround2_250822.jpg
1:04
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250822.jpg
1:39
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_tourchampround2hls_250822.jpg
14:53
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 2
Related Videos

nbc_golf_schefflerapproach18_250822.jpg
59
Scheffler nails approach on East Lake’s 18th green
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250822.jpg
02:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
02:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
01:15
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
nbc_golf_tourchampround1hls_250821.jpg
14:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
nbc_golf_schefflersegment_250821.jpg
02:54
Scheffler was ‘dialed in’ for Round 1 at East Lake
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybankshotv2_250821.jpg
01:42
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner16th_250821.jpg
06:58
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake
nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
09:52
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
01:13
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
nbc_golf_paulazingerspeech_250819.jpg
22:58
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250818.jpg
01:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
nbc_golf_schefflerhighlights_250817.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
01:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
01:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
01:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
01:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
01:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250815.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
golfrobertbmw.jpg
01:27
MacIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
01:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd2_250815.jpg
08:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 2
rose_1920.jpg
01:18
Will Ryder Cup act as Round 2 for Rose, Spaun?
golfbmwthumbnail.jpg
01:19
McIlroy impresses Morikawa during BMW Championship
golfthumbnailshowbmw.jpg
02:50
Morikawa hopes to repeat 2021 Ryder Cup in 2025
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
03:59
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship

Latest Clips

nbc_imsa_gtchallenge_250824.jpg
17:07
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_250824.jpg
03:04
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
nbc_pl_2robslivarspreview_250824.jpg
04:02
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250824.jpg
01:44
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robearle_250824.jpg
02:29
Palhinha ‘a brilliant pickup’ Frank’s Spurs
nbc_imsa_vpracingchallenge_250824.jpg
21:07
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at VIR
nbc_pl_lowedown_250824.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Lack of interest in Grealish is ‘weird’
nbc_pl_update_250824.1_copy.jpg
10:21
PL Update: Fulham split points with Man United
nbc_cyc_btpfull_250824.jpg
13:26
Vingegaard recovers from crash to steal Stage 2
nbc_pl_fulmupostgamev2_250824.jpg
06:13
Man United’s weaknesses exposed in Fulham draw
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250824.jpg
01:35
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
nbc_pl_nunointv_250824.jpg
46
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
nbc_pl_brunointv_250824.jpg
02:09
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulmu_250824.jpg
11:13
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man United Matchweek 2
nbc_cyc_vueltastage2finish_250824.jpg
07:23
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 2 Finish
nbc_imsa_virmustang_250824.jpg
15:27
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at VIR
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250824.jpg
01:10
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250824.jpg
01:15
Yoro heads Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_grealishndiayeintv_250824.jpg
01:28
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_evebha_250824.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_cry_nfo_hl_250824.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Forest Matchweek 2
nbc_cyc_vueltastage2crash_250824.jpg
04:36
Wet conditions cause crash at Vuelta a España
nbc_pl_evebhapostgame_250824.jpg
01:57
Everton take down Brighton on ‘historic’ day
nbc_pl_nfo_goal1_250823.jpg
02:02
Hudson-Odoi equalizes for Forest against Palace
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250824.jpg
01:37
Garner’s belter doubles Everton’s lead
sarr_finish_copy.jpg
01:14
Sarr nets Palace’s opener v. Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250824.jpg
01:50
Ndiaye scores first goal at Hill Dickinson Stadium
nbc_pl_pickfordnewstadium_250824.jpg
02:27
Pickford tours Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium
nbc_pl_garysegment_250824.jpg
05:42
Neville: Spurs ‘ran all over’ Manchester City
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250823.jpg
22:03
Cup drivers recap Daytona race won by Blaney