Higgs 'elated' after qualifying for U.S. Open
Harry Higgs reacts to qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Open following a grueling outing at Golf's Longest Day.
Mack ready to prove himself at U.S. Open
Willie Mack III reacts to qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Open after winning a playoff on Golf's Longest Day in Jupiter, Florida.
Lower: Qualifying for U.S. Open means ‘everything’
Ohio-native Justin Lower gets emotional after qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Open.
Simpson grateful to be back in the U.S. Open
Webb Simpson talks about qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Open and describes the pressure of playing in Golf's Longest Day.
Berger hopeful for U.S. Open qualification
Daniel Berger talks about finishing his outing during Golf's Longest Day, and being in position to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open.
Relive Tiger’s heroic victory at 2008 U.S. Open
Watch Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate battle in the final round and playoff of the 2008 U.S. Open, where Tiger pulled out his 14th major victory despite dealing with two stress fractures and a torn ACL in his left knee.
Saso: ‘Trusting my process’ led to USWO victory
Yuka Saso joins Live From to reflect on winning her second U.S. Women's Open title, where she analyzes key moments from the final round, what factors fueled her success and where she's going next.
‘Laserlike focus’ leads Saso to second USWO win
Live From the U.S. Women's Open praises Yuka Saso's ability to reset during her second career USWO win, this one coming by three strokes despite a four-putt for double bogey early in the final round.
Saso hoists trophy after winning U.S. Women’s Open
Following the conclusion of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, champion Yuka Saso hoisted the trophy and the USGA honored other players, including amateur Asterisk Talley.