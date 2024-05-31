Watch Now
Inside Korda's 10 on the par-3 12th hole
Mel Reid takes a closer look at Nelly Korda's Round 1 performance in the U.S. Women's Open, specifically on the 12th hole where Korda went into the water hazard three times.
Korda highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
Take a closer look at Nelly Korda's Round 1 performance at the U.S. Women's Open, where she posted an 80 to start off the tournament.
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
Take a look at some of the best shots from Round 1 of the U.S. Women's Open, where Yuka Saso has the lead after the first day of play.
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Talley stays ‘in the moment’ in U.S. Women’s Open
Amateur Asterisk Talley comments on her opening round of the U.S. Women's Open, in which she posted an even score to find herself right in contention.
Cernousek fights off nerves for good start at USWO
Fresh off an NCAA Championship win with Texas A&M, Adela Cernousek kept rolling at the U.S. Women's Open, becoming one of just three players to break par in the early wave.
Korda reflects on ‘bad day’ at USWO Round 1
World No. 1 Nelly Korda discusses her disappointing Round 1 showing at the U.S. Women's Open, where she shot an 80 at Lancaster — matching her worst-ever score as a professional.
Korda struggles to 80 in Round 1 of USWO
A 10 on the par-3 12th hole put Nelly Korda on a difficult path to start her quest for a second-straight major victory.
No. 12 causing ‘carnage’ at U.S. Women’s Open
Nelly Korda's disaster at No. 12 in the opening round of the U.S. Women's Open wasn't the only example of the hole causing problems for the field at Lancaster.