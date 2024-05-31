 Skip navigation
Top News

AUTO: JUN 04 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Betting NASCAR: Enjoy Illinois 300
Gymnastics - DTB Cup in Stuttgart
Brody Malone leads Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in return from injury
Brody Malone
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfuswo_nellykordav2_240530.jpg
Korda highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyintv_240530.jpg
McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_uswo_allyround1_240530.jpg
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Inside Korda's 10 on the par-3 12th hole

May 30, 2024 08:27 PM
Mel Reid takes a closer look at Nelly Korda's Round 1 performance in the U.S. Women's Open, specifically on the 12th hole where Korda went into the water hazard three times.
nbc_golf_lfuswo_nellykordav2_240530.jpg
6:48
Korda highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_uswo_allyround1_240530.jpg
1:40
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_lfuswo_12thholebreakdown_240530.jpg
4:23
Inside Korda’s 10 on the par-3 12th hole
nbc_golf_usword1hls_240530.jpg
11:33
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_uswo_talleyintv_240530.jpg
2:05
Talley stays ‘in the moment’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_cernousekintv_240530.jpg
4:40
Cernousek fights off nerves for good start at USWO
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240530.jpg
2:29
Korda reflects on ‘bad day’ at USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_kordastruggles_24530.jpg
8:06
Korda struggles to 80 in Round 1 of USWO
nbc_golf_livefromlpga_hole12_240530.jpg
13:23
No. 12 causing ‘carnage’ at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_kordahole12_240530.jpg
2:45
Korda finds water three times on No. 12 at USWO
