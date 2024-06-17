Skip navigation
Ryan Blaney triumphs in inaugural NASCAR Cup race at Iowa Speedway: Race results
Dodgers star Mookie Betts suffers broken left hand when hit by a pitch
A loss unlike any other: Rory McIlroy endures new level of major heartbreak
Elliott: Iowa a ‘better race’ than anticipated
Byron talks challenges of Cup’s first trip to Iowa
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Walsh follows world record by claiming Paris berth
June 16, 2024 08:34 PM
After breaking the world record in the women's 100m butterfly semifinal, Gretchen Walsh won the final with a time of 55.31 seconds to punch her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
