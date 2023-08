Gut-Behrami wins Killington GS, Shiffrin finishes 13th

Lara Gut-Behrami rallied from third place after the first run for her 35th career World Cup victory, taking a giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, on Saturday. Reigning World Cup overall champ Mikaela Shiffrin finished 13th, marking her lowest World Cup GS finish since 2019.