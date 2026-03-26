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Simms’ draft LB rankings: Ohio State duo leads
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Are Campbell and Holmes in ‘total lockstep’?
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Mahomes posts new throwing video after injury

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Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Watch Now

Inside ‘fascinating’ dynamic with Orlovsky

March 26, 2026 08:12 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the multiple factors at play following Dan Orlovsky’s take on Ty Simpson and his subsequent appearance on the “The Pat McAfee Show.”

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