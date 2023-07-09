 Skip navigation
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_ovrleadbattle_230709.jpg
Tadej Pogacar cuts into Jonas Vingegaard’s lead at Tour de France
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Birmingham
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims

nbc_mlb_texaswash_seagercatch_230709.jpg
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch
nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_ovrleadbattle_230709.jpg
Highlight: Tour de France - Stage 9 overall battle
nbc_mlb_texaswash_ninja_230709.jpg
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent

Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_ovrleadbattle_230709.jpg
Tadej Pogacar cuts into Jonas Vingegaard’s lead at Tour de France
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Birmingham
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims

nbc_mlb_texaswash_seagercatch_230709.jpg
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch
nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_ovrleadbattle_230709.jpg
Highlight: Tour de France - Stage 9 overall battle
nbc_mlb_texaswash_ninja_230709.jpg
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent

Highlights: VP Racing Sportscar Challenge at CTMP

July 9, 2023 11:38 AM
Watch extended highlights from the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.