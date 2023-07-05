Watch Now
Harigae takes Pebble familiarity into Women's Open
Mina Harigae, hometown favorite and runner-up in the 2022 U.S. Women's Open, discusses her approach for the 2023 competition at Pebble Beach.
Rice, Sorenstam, Hamm talk support of girls golf
Icons, Condoleezza Rice, Annika Sorenstam, and Mia Hamm discuss at The Hay the future and support of girls golf.
Inkster recalls ‘resilient’ U.S. Women’s Open wins
Two-time tournament champion Juli Inkster joins Live From to discuss her 1999 and 2002 wins, competing in the LPGA as a mother, the parity in today's game and the upcoming tournament at Pebble Beach.
The Hay at Pebble Beach hosting USGA celebration
The Pebble Beach par-3 course, The Hay, hosts a party celebrating USGA girls golf, complete with top-tier sushi made by 3-star chef Corey Lee.
Fowler kept ‘calm’ during Rocket Mortgage Classic
Will Lowery and Doug Smith heap praise on Rickie Fowler following his impressive playoff-victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Harigae comes back from ‘rock bottom’
Mina Harigae missed seven straight cuts in 2019 and lost her Tour card, but a reset helped her come back to eventually play in the U.S. Women's Open near her hometown.
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
The Live From crew takes a look at the par 5s at Pebble Beach and how players can make up ground at the U.S. Women's Open.
‘Arguably the most difficult three-hole stretch’
Overview of holes 8, 9 and 10 at Pebble Beach displaying one of the most difficult stretches of holes back to back in tournament play.
Pebble Beach’s No. 7 will take commitment
Paige Mackenzie breaks down the Pebble Beach's precarious seventh hole and what golfers need to do to be successful, especially when the weather is less than ideal.
Harigae reflects growing up near Pebble Beach
Hometown native Mina Harigae walks down memory lane at Pebble Beach and highlights her family-owned sushi restaurant being the only one in Pacific Grove.
Ko embracing historic Pebble Beach with family
Lydia Ko is focused and trying to embrace the historic once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach while her family cheers her on.
Ko feels ‘lucky’ to play historic Pebble Beach
Jin Young Ko discusses her preparation for the U.S. Women's Open and her excitement around playing the famous Pebble Beach course.