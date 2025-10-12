 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 in Game 5 of NL Division Series to earn NLCS matchup with Dodgers
NCAA Football: Michigan at Southern California
Walk-on RB Miller powers hard-nosed USC to a 31-13 victory over No. 15 Michigan
NCAA Football: Indiana at Oregon
Takeaways from Week 7 of College Football: Indiana earns defining win, James Franklin on the hot seat

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_underwoodcomp_251011.jpg
HLs: Underwood throws for two TDs against USC
nbc_cfb_umuscehl_251011.jpg
Highlights: USC runs through Michigan in L.A.
nbc_cfb_ohio_ill_251011.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State handles Illinois

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 in Game 5 of NL Division Series to earn NLCS matchup with Dodgers
NCAA Football: Michigan at Southern California
Walk-on RB Miller powers hard-nosed USC to a 31-13 victory over No. 15 Michigan
NCAA Football: Indiana at Oregon
Takeaways from Week 7 of College Football: Indiana earns defining win, James Franklin on the hot seat

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_underwoodcomp_251011.jpg
HLs: Underwood throws for two TDs against USC
nbc_cfb_umuscehl_251011.jpg
Highlights: USC runs through Michigan in L.A.
nbc_cfb_ohio_ill_251011.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State handles Illinois

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans 2025

October 11, 2025 11:00 PM
Watch highlights from the 2025 Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_underwoodcomp_251011.jpg
01:53
HLs: Underwood throws for two TDs against USC
nbc_cfb_umuscehl_251011.jpg
09:56
Highlights: USC runs through Michigan in L.A.
nbc_cfb_ohio_ill_251011.jpg
05:02
Highlights: Ohio State handles Illinois
nbc_nba_pg_chavdal_251011.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Mavericks
nbc_cfb_hcrileyintvv2_251011.jpg
01:57
Riley, USC ‘weren’t going to be denied’ vs. UM
nbc_cfb_maiavaintv_251011.jpg
01:24
Maiava on Miller’s big night: ‘It’s what he does’
nbc_nba_pg_atlvmem_251011.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Grizzlies
nbc_cfb_usctd4_251011.jpg
01:28
Jackson scampers away to put USC up 18
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251011.jpg
01:08
Cignetti, Sarkisian prove their mettle in Week 7
nbc_rtf_ndcolorado_251011.jpg
03:57
What do Notre Dame, Colorado wins open up?
nbc_rtf_franklinpsu_251011.jpg
04:53
‘No way forward’ for Franklin at Penn State
nbc_cfb_umichtd2_251011.jpg
46
Marsh takes Underwood pass 69 yards for TD
nbc_rtf_indianaoregon_251011.jpg
03:47
Indiana secures program-defining win over Oregon
nbc_rtf_texasok_251011.jpg
02:08
Manning encouraging in Texas’ win over Oklahoma
nbc_nas_xfinityvegas_251011.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
nbc_nba_pg_okcvind_251011.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Pacers
nbc_cfb_usctd3_251011.jpg
01:42
Miller breaks free for 49-yard run to set up TD
nbc_cfb_bestfbteam_251011.jpg
03:40
Who is the best team in college football?
nbc_cfb_usctd2_251011.jpg
02:06
Lemon lays out for go-ahead touchdown before half
nbc_cfb_umichtd1_251011.jpg
01:26
Underwood lasers tying TD to McCulley
nbc_cfb_usctd1_251011.jpg
33
Maiava finds Lane to get USC on the board
nbc_cfb_iuorehl_251011.jpg
04:06
Highlights: Indiana upsets Oregon on the road
oly_sww100br_douglasswin_251011.jpg
06:26
Douglass wins 100m breaststroke thriller in Carmel
nbc_cfb_notredamencstate_251011.jpg
10:24
Highlights: Notre Dame pulls away from NC State
oly_sww50bu_walshwinnewwr_251011.jpg
05:23
Walsh smashes world record in 50m butterfly
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_251011.jpg
05:27
Smith grits out 100m backstroke win over McKeown
oly_swm200im_casaswin_251011.jpg
08:08
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
nbc_volleyball_ucla_usc_251011.jpg
09:45
Highlights: UCLA downs No. 22 USC in straight sets
oly_stw1000m_courtneywin_251011.jpg
04:47
Sarault strikes gold in 1000m short track victory
nbc_golf_kftday3_251011.jpg
12:03
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 3