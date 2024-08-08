 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arizona Cardinals v Tennessee Titans
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need To Know Before You Draft in 2024
Schwarber_USA.jpg
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 8
ATHLETICS-KEN-U20-WORLD
“Africans Can be Sprinters Too": The Rise of Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_240808.jpg
Riddick: Why Fields could start Week 1 over Wilson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arizona Cardinals v Tennessee Titans
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need To Know Before You Draft in 2024
Schwarber_USA.jpg
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 8
ATHLETICS-KEN-U20-WORLD
“Africans Can be Sprinters Too": The Rise of Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_240808.jpg
Riddick: Why Fields could start Week 1 over Wilson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Harbaugh's NCAA suspension 'won't matter'

August 8, 2024 02:35 PM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the NCAA punishing Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh for unethical conduct and why it won't matter unless Michigan gets sanctioned.