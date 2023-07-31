Jincheng sets world record at Para Swimming Worlds

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2024 All-American Bennett Warren Commits to Tennessee
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
2024 All-American Manasse Itete Pledges to Florida State
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
2024 All-American Charles Lester Selects Florida State University
Top Clips
Best to ignore Luciano in mixed-leagues
Could Garver become a top-10 fantasy catcher?
Reason for optimism with Scherzer to retain value?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2024 All-American Bennett Warren Commits to Tennessee
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
2024 All-American Manasse Itete Pledges to Florida State
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
2024 All-American Charles Lester Selects Florida State University
Top Clips
Best to ignore Luciano in mixed-leagues
Could Garver become a top-10 fantasy catcher?
Reason for optimism with Scherzer to retain value?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Jincheng sets world record at Para Swimming Worlds
July 31, 2023 05:26 PM
Guo Jincheng swam a blazing 30.09 to set the world record in the men's 50m freestyle at the Para Swimming World Championships.
Close Ad