Ledecky qualifies for Olympics with 400m free win

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ailing hip and on-course therapy don’t slow Bryson DeChambeau at U.S. Open
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Bryson DeChambeau anything but boring as he takes control of U.S. Open
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Why this is a different Bryson DeChambeau
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Bryson ‘vastly different’ from 2020 U.S. Open win
Best shots from Round 3 of the U.S. Open
Did DeChambeau lean into crowd too much on 13 tee?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ailing hip and on-course therapy don’t slow Bryson DeChambeau at U.S. Open
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Bryson DeChambeau anything but boring as he takes control of U.S. Open
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Why this is a different Bryson DeChambeau
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Bryson ‘vastly different’ from 2020 U.S. Open win
Best shots from Round 3 of the U.S. Open
Did DeChambeau lean into crowd too much on 13 tee?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Ledecky qualifies for Olympics with 400m free win
June 15, 2024 08:54 PM
Katie Ledecky officially punched her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning the women's 400m freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials with a time of 3:58.35.
Close Ad