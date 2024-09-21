 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Three
Jeeno Thitikul maintains two-shot lead over Lydia Ko at Kroger Queen City
NCAA Football: Miami (OH) at Notre Dame
No. 17 Notre Dame shakes off sluggish start in 28-3 win over Miami (Ohio)
USATSI_24292007.jpg
No. 2 Ohio State wraps up non-conference schedule by running away from Marshall 49-14

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_leonardrushtd2_240921.jpg
Leonard extends ND’s lead with second rushing TD
nbc_imsa_supertrofeoindyhl_240921.jpg
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Indianapolis
nbc_golf_kqccrd3_240921.jpg
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Three
Jeeno Thitikul maintains two-shot lead over Lydia Ko at Kroger Queen City
NCAA Football: Miami (OH) at Notre Dame
No. 17 Notre Dame shakes off sluggish start in 28-3 win over Miami (Ohio)
USATSI_24292007.jpg
No. 2 Ohio State wraps up non-conference schedule by running away from Marshall 49-14

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_leonardrushtd2_240921.jpg
Leonard extends ND’s lead with second rushing TD
nbc_imsa_supertrofeoindyhl_240921.jpg
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Indianapolis
nbc_golf_kqccrd3_240921.jpg
HLs: Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Freeman: ND 'battled' in gritty win vs. Miami (OH)

September 21, 2024 06:49 PM
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman discusses his team's 28-3 victory over Miami (Ohio), explaining why the Fighting Irish weren't "clean" but got the job done.