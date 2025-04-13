 Skip navigation
NHL: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
US-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks
Cubs pitcher Justin Steele to have season-ending elbow surgery
AUTO: APR 13 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Kyle Larson, No. 5 team follow Darlington downer with Bristol brilliance in building for title run

nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
nbc_golf_lfjackonrory_250413.jpg
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
nbc_golf_fleetwoodlowryintv_250413.jpg
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2025

April 13, 2025 06:13 PM
Watch all the highlights and best moments from the Paris-Roubaix 2025, a 259.2-kilometer race from Compiègne to Roubaix featuring the best men's cyclists in the world.

nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
25:45
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
nbc_golf_lfjackonrory_250413.jpg
02:48
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
nbc_golf_fleetwoodlowryintv_250413.jpg
01:28
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250413.jpg
05:25
Cup drivers recap Bristol race won by Larson
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250413.jpg
14:18
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
barnes_2_robbies.jpg
02:55
Barnes a ‘very effective Premier League winger’
earle_3.jpg
02:27
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?
nbc_pl_lowedown_250413.jpg
05:00
Lowe Down: Salah in his prime is better than Kane
nbc_pl_update_250413.jpg
16:29
PL Update: Liverpool inch closer to title
nbc_pl_salahvvdintv_250413.jpg
02:09
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250413.jpg
02:11
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmu_250413.jpg
12:04
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_newmupostgame_250413.jpg
02:53
Neville: Man United are ‘so below the standard’
nbc_rugby_scotvsitaly_250413.jpg
05:00
Six Nations highlights: Italy 25, Scotland 17
nbc_pl_newgoal4_250413.jpg
01:27
Guimaraes capitalizes to give Newcastle 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_newgoal3_250413.jpg
01:28
Barnes’ brace gives Magpies 3-1 lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250413.jpg
01:18
Barnes drills Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_chelvsipsv2_250413.jpg
10:51
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250413.jpg
01:33
Garnacho equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250413.jpg
01:41
Tonali rockets Newcastle 1-0 ahead of Man United
marathon_thumb.jpg
10:59
Highlights: 2025 women’s Paris Marathon
oly_atmmar_paris_250413.jpg
11:06
Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon
nbc_pl_angeandstudio_250413.jpg
02:08
Postecoglou: ‘Everyone’s not happy’ after loss
nbc_pl_totwol_250413.jpg
12:58
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 32
nbc_pl_livwhu_250413.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. West Ham Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_wolgoal4v2_250413.jpg
01:14
Cunha slots home Wolves’ fourth goal against Spurs
nbc_pl_postgamediscussions_250413.jpg
02:57
‘Inconsistent, disappointing’ Chelsea drop points
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250413.jpg
49
Richarlison makes it a one-goal game v. Wolves
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250413.jpg
01:06
Van Dijk’s header lifts Liverpool 2-1 ahead
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250413.jpg
01:12
Robertson’s own goal brings West Ham level