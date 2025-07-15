Dalzell: Fade the Red Sox to make the playoffs

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Aaron Plessinger to miss Washougal National for illness
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Bobby Fong wins twice at Laguna Seca, Josh Herrin once
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Fantasy Baseball Stash List: Bubba Chandler, Zebby Matthews, Spencer Arrighetti, and more
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
Williams serving as LAC’s third WR is ‘best case’
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Aaron Plessinger to miss Washougal National for illness
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Bobby Fong wins twice at Laguna Seca, Josh Herrin once
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Fantasy Baseball Stash List: Bubba Chandler, Zebby Matthews, Spencer Arrighetti, and more
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
Williams serving as LAC’s third WR is ‘best case’
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Dalzell: Fade the Red Sox to make the playoffs
July 15, 2025 12:14 PM
Vaughn Dalzell believes the Boston Red Sox's second half schedule will make it difficult for the team to reach the postseason this year.
Related Videos
02:09
Roupp, Keith need to be on more fantasy rosters
01:41
‘Fantasy ace’ McClanahan nearing return for Rays
01:23
Yankees’ Gil makes first rehab start
02:05
Who are best HR Derby bets outside of Raleigh?
01:42
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
01:34
Will Matthews strike out too much for fantasy?
01:22
Crow-Armstrong becoming a ‘true superstar’
01:54
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award
02:01
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
01:14
Cora: Bregman has ‘good chance’ to return soon
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
13:08
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
01:52
Brewers’ Hoskins lands on IL with sprained thumb
01:47
Yoshida ‘is really valuable’ ahead of season debut
01:27
Rafaela unlocking power potential with Red Sox
01:35
Diaz among best bets for NL Reliever of the Year
01:16
Take advantage of Yankees’ favorable AL East odds
01:30
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
01:43
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
01:37
Time to move on from Miller with forearm strain
01:50
Smith ‘a clear bet’ to win AL Rookie of the Year
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
Latest Clips
01:31
Williams serving as LAC’s third WR is ‘best case’
01:35
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets
15:11
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
03:01
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
03:20
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role
02:46
Lions’ Gibbs lining up more at wide receiver
04:21
Will NFL place Browns’ Judkins on paid leave?
04:41
What Wilson’s extension means for Jets’ future
06:08
Touring the ‘state-of-the-art’ Open Clubhouse
01:21
Lynx due for ‘revenge’ against Mercury
01:52
Longhorns the clear SEC Championship bet to make
08:23
Wagner surveys ‘humps and bumps’ of Portrush No. 5
13:23
Scheffler offers ‘refreshing’ insight on values
07:03
How can NBA reduce Achilles injuries amid uptick?
10:39
Highlight: U.S. women’s water polo obliterates ARG
01:45
Are Fever being ‘overvalued’ against Sun?
02:39
Be wary of the Lions in 2025 futures markets
17:34
Schauffele ‘relearning’ Portrush ahead of The Open
18:05
Goodwill: ‘Keep an eye’ on the San Antonio Spurs
01:56
Target Hovland in top European markets at The Open
21:30
DeChambeau ‘trying to figure out’ wind at Portrush
13:31
Rahm ‘finding his form’ for The Open Championship
02:45
Scheffler: We work so hard for such little moments
04:03
Spaun details adjustments to Portrush links golf
25:45
Scheffler: Links golf ‘fits my strengths’
02:06
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
03:04
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
04:36
Implications of Cooper taking over SMX points lead
03:52
Lawrence brothers on ‘another level right now’
04:48
Martin ends career with ‘perfect weekend’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue