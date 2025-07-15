 Skip navigation
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Aaron Plessinger illness.JPG
Aaron Plessinger to miss Washougal National for illness
MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 05 Laguna Seca Josh Herrin Cameron Beaubier Bobby Fong - Brian J Nelson.jpg
Bobby Fong wins twice at Laguna Seca, Josh Herrin once
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Fantasy Baseball Stash List: Bubba Chandler, Zebby Matthews, Spencer Arrighetti, and more

nbc_roto_mikewilliams_250715.jpg
Williams serving as LAC’s third WR is ‘best case’
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250715.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_roto_mikewilliams_250715.jpg
Williams serving as LAC’s third WR is ‘best case’
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250715.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Dalzell: Fade the Red Sox to make the playoffs

July 15, 2025 12:14 PM
Vaughn Dalzell believes the Boston Red Sox's second half schedule will make it difficult for the team to reach the postseason this year.

nbc_roto_coltkeithlandenroupp_250714.jpg
02:09
Roupp, Keith need to be on more fantasy rosters
nbc_roto_shanemcclanahan_250714.jpg
01:41
‘Fantasy ace’ McClanahan nearing return for Rays
nbc_roto_luisgil_250714.jpg
01:23
Yankees’ Gil makes first rehab start
nbc_bte_hrderby_250714.jpg
02:05
Who are best HR Derby bets outside of Raleigh?
nbc_roto_mlbfuturesgame_250711.jpg
01:42
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
nbc_roto_bricematthews_250711.jpg
01:34
Will Matthews strike out too much for fantasy?
nbc_roto_pca_250711.jpg
01:22
Crow-Armstrong becoming a ‘true superstar’
nbc_roto_nlcyyoung_250711.jpg
01:54
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award
nbc_roto_kim_250710.jpg
02:01
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
nbc_roto_bregman_250710.jpg
01:14
Cora: Bregman has ‘good chance’ to return soon
nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
nbc_roto_jaccaglianone_250710.jpg
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
13:08
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
nbc_roto_hoskins_250709.jpg
01:52
Brewers’ Hoskins lands on IL with sprained thumb
nbc_roto_yoshida_250709.jpg
01:47
Yoshida ‘is really valuable’ ahead of season debut
nbc_roto_rafaela_250709.jpg
01:27
Rafaela unlocking power potential with Red Sox
nbc_roto_relieveroftheyear_250709.jpg
01:35
Diaz among best bets for NL Reliever of the Year
nbc_roto_aleastchamps_250709.jpg
01:16
Take advantage of Yankees’ favorable AL East odds
nbc_roto_yudarvish_250708.jpg
01:30
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
nbc_roto_glasnow_250708.jpg
01:43
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
nbc_roto_shelbymiller_250708.jpg
01:37
Time to move on from Miller with forearm strain
camsmithastrosroy.jpg
01:50
Smith ‘a clear bet’ to win AL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_ww_250707.jpg
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
nbc_roto_oneill_250707.jpg
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
nbc_roto_boyle_250707.jpg
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250707.jpg
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
nbc_roto_kershaw_250703.jpg
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s

nbc_roto_mikewilliams_250715.jpg
01:31
Williams serving as LAC’s third WR is ‘best case’
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
01:35
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250715.jpg
15:11
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
nbc_pftpm_vonmiller_250715.jpg
03:01
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
nbc_pftpm_bridgewater_250715.jpg
03:20
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role
nbc_pftpm_gibbs_250715.jpg
02:46
Lions’ Gibbs lining up more at wide receiver
nbc_pftpm_judkins_250715.jpg
04:21
Will NFL place Browns’ Judkins on paid leave?
nbc_pftpm_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
04:41
What Wilson’s extension means for Jets’ future
nbc_golf_johnsonclubhouse_250715.jpg
06:08
Touring the ‘state-of-the-art’ Open Clubhouse
nbc_bte_mercury_250715.jpg
01:21
Lynx due for ‘revenge’ against Mercury
nbc_bte_sec_250715.jpg
01:52
Longhorns the clear SEC Championship bet to make
nbc_golf_openjohnsonhole5_250715.jpg
08:23
Wagner surveys ‘humps and bumps’ of Portrush No. 5
nbc_golf_scheffleropen_250715.jpg
13:23
Scheffler offers ‘refreshing’ insight on values
new_nba.jpg
07:03
How can NBA reduce Achilles injuries amid uptick?
oly_wpw_worlds_usaarg_250715.jpg
10:39
Highlight: U.S. women’s water polo obliterates ARG
nbc_bte_feversun_250715.jpg
01:45
Are Fever being ‘overvalued’ against Sun?
nbc_bte_lionsfutures_250715.jpg
02:39
Be wary of the Lions in 2025 futures markets
nbc_golf_xanderfullpresser_250715.jpg
17:34
Schauffele ‘relearning’ Portrush ahead of The Open
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250715.jpg
18:05
Goodwill: ‘Keep an eye’ on the San Antonio Spurs
viktor_new.jpg
01:56
Target Hovland in top European markets at The Open
nbc_golf_brysonfullpresser_250715.jpg
21:30
DeChambeau ‘trying to figure out’ wind at Portrush
nbc_golf_rahmpresserreax_250715.jpg
13:31
Rahm ‘finding his form’ for The Open Championship
nbc_golf_schefflershowgoeson_250715.jpg
02:45
Scheffler: We work so hard for such little moments
nbc_golf_jjspaunwalkinginterview_250715.jpg
04:03
Spaun details adjustments to Portrush links golf
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250715.jpg
25:45
Scheffler: Links golf ‘fits my strengths’
nbc_wnba_mondaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
02:06
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
nbc_wnba_sundaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
nbc_moto_t24justincooper_250714.jpg
04:36
Implications of Cooper taking over SMX points lead
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250714.jpg
03:52
Lawrence brothers on ‘another level right now’
nbc_moto_t24jeremymartin_250714.jpg
04:48
Martin ends career with ‘perfect weekend’