Add, Hold, Drop: Time to move on from Montgomery
Eric Samulski breaks down what players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including Twins 3B Jose Miranda, Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello, and Diamondback's pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Lunch Money: Set sights to Cruz, Devers
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look to turn lunch money into dinner money with an MLB parlay, and their bets are set on Oneil Cruz going over three bases and Rafael Devers hitting a home run.
Fantasy managers have been ‘slow’ to add Vientos
Scott Pianowski and Eric Samulski discuss the hitting prowess of Jose Miranda and Mark Vientos, players that the fantasy world seems to have "given up on," and why they might be worth a pickup.
Do Phillies IL moves benefit anyone on the team?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski take a look at the Phillies place Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber on the IL and who in Philadelphia may get an uptick in fantasy opportunities with those two players out.
Wood could be an ‘impact player’ immediately
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss James Wood's potential impact on fantasy rosters after getting called up to the Washington Nationals roster.
Lunch Money: Rockies ML, Portugal over corners
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for the day, including the Colorado Rockies to win against the Milwaukee Brewers and Portugal over 7.5 corner kicks against Slovenia.
Lunch Money: Reynolds under hits, Brazil best bets
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell take a closer look at Friday's best bets, putting their money on Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds to end his hot hitting streak and on Brazil to take down Paraguay in Copa America.
‘Buy, buy, buy’ India’s fantasy baseball stock
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Jonathan India's increased production and how it will impact his overall fantasy value.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Neto, Jeffers
Eric Samulski analyzes players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including Los Angeles Angels SS Zach Neto, Blue Jays 3B Maikel Garcia and Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers.
How to navigate fantasy baseball trade landscape
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski assess how fantasy managers should approach this summer's trade landscape, explaining how to target help in several categories as July approaches.
What to expect in MLB debuts from Birdsong, Festa
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski look ahead to the MLB debuts for San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong and Minnesota Twins starter David Festa, analyzing what to expect from the two rookies.
Fantasy implications of Tatis Jr.’s injury
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski break down the status of Fernando Tatis Jr., who the Padres placed on the injured list due to a stress reaction in his leg.
Lunch Money: Dodgers, Turkey among best targets
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell dive into Wednesday’s best bets – and they’re putting money on LA's Gavin Stone pitching over 18.5 outs against Chicago and Turkey beating the Czech Republic in the UEFA Euro game.