MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan
Expanded College Football Playoff will begin with 1st-round game on Dec. 20 in prime time
split_1920_monahan_alrumayyan.jpg
One year after shocking Tour-PIF deal, uncertainty and optimism reign
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
French Open: Mirra Andreeva upsets Aryna Sabalenka, youngest in Slam semi since 1997

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bestsigningsthisszn_240605.jpg
Best signings of 2023-24 Premier League season
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_240605.jpg
Frye breaks down Irving’s reactive brilliance
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_240605.jpg
Cowboys ‘are delaying inevitable’ with Prescott

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kirby, Jones among 2024 fantasy pitching standouts

June 5, 2024 01:35 PM
What do swinging strike rates, strike/walk ratios and barrel percentages have in common? They're stats in DJ Short's trivia game, where he highlights standout players in the fantasy landscape.
nbc_roto_baseballgarrett_240605.jpg
2:53
Crochet quietly emerging as a fantasy ace
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240605.jpg
1:36
Lunch Money: Skenes, Alvarez lead MLB best bets
nbc_yahoo_norby_240603.jpg
1:13
Norby’s playing time may be scarce despite call-up
nbc_yahoo_mallow_240603.jpg
1:23
Malloy likely better for DET than fantasy managers
nbc_yahoo_schwellenbach_240603.jpg
1:10
Keep an eye on Braves’ Schwellenbach in fantasy
nbc_yahoo_stlwinn_240603.jpg
1:37
Power and placement limiting Winn’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_mullins_240603.jpg
1:32
Managers should hold Mullins despite recent slump
nbc_yahoo_vientos_240603.jpg
1:26
Vientos offers little upside despite a strong bat
nbc_roto_rwbasetempcheck_240603.jpg
5:42
MLB power rankings check-in: Mariners, Cardinals
nbc_roto_rwbasevladatthird_240603.jpg
3:21
Jays moving Guerrero to third as trade showcase?
nbc_roto_rwbasecolenews_240603.jpg
3:18
How Yankees may approach Cole ahead of rehab start
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240603.jpg
1:28
Lunch Money: De la Cruz, Benson lead CIN vs. COL
