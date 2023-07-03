Watch Now
Hall must pounce on opportunity to provide value
Darick Hall is back with the Phillies, but he must contribute immediately to have a shot at being a viable fantasy candidate before Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber move to first base and DH, respectively.
Miranda has ‘four-category’ appeal in deep leagues
Jose Miranda has a chance to re-establish himself as a starter for the Twins after Royce Lewis' injury and is worth a look after a strong Triple-A performance.
Highlights: Orioles come back to beat Twins
The Orioles staged a late rally with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take down the Twins at Camden Yards.
Westburg: ‘It’s been a really fun ride so far’
Jordan Westburg talks to Ahmed Fareed and Jason Kipnis after he took a 101-mph fastball to give the Orioles the game-winning run against the Twins and discusses his early adjustments to MLB after his promotion.
Orioles take lead after Westburg gets hit by pitch
The Baltimore Orioles turned up the heat on the Minnesota Twins in the bottom of the eighth inning, which resulted in Jordan Westburg getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home the go-ahead run.
Hicks drives in game-tying run against Twins
Aaron Hicks drives in Adley Rutschman with an RBI single to tie things up at 1-1 against the Twins.
Castro hits two-out RBI double against Orioles
Willi Castro laces a two-out RBI double to drive in Byron Buxton and give the Twins a 1-0 lead over the Orioles.
Mullins robs Buxton with must-see catch
Baltimore Orioles CF Cedric Mullins makes one of the best defensive plays of the year with a running catch to rob Minnesota Twins slugger Byron Buxton of extra bases.
Pitching Ninja: Sonny Gray is a ‘tunneling master’
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" dives into what has made Sonny Gray so successful this season and highlights the Orioles and Twins' elite closer options.
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game
Dan Patrick discusses the rarity and luck involved in throwing a perfect game and argues that New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German is the "wrong guy" to do so after his 2019 suspension for domestic violence.
Cone shares significance of German’s perfect game
David Cone joins the Dan Patrick Show to reflect on his perfect game with the Yankees back in 1999 and provide insight on what makes Domingo German's recent perfect game so special.
Wertheim: Saudi sportswashing messaging is mixed
Sports Illustrated and 60 Minutes' Jon Wertheim discusses the mixed messaging coming from Saudi Arabia on its sportswashing, as well as his reporting on Shohei Ohtani and fascination with Novak Djokovic.
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball
Tim Kurkjian joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his takeaways from the London Series, weigh in on aluminum bats in college and break down MLB's top headlines -- especially the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani dilemma.