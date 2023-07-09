 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
MX Southwick 2023 Hunter Lawrence rides past The Wick sign.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 23 at Southwick
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Orioles activate infielder Ryan Mountcastle from 10-day IL after stint with vertigo

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ingeechunace_230709.jpg
Chun aces par-3 fifth at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_imsa_weathertech_exthl_230709.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix at CTMP
nbc_mlb_texaswash_meneseshr_v2_230709.jpg
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
MX Southwick 2023 Hunter Lawrence rides past The Wick sign.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 23 at Southwick
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Orioles activate infielder Ryan Mountcastle from 10-day IL after stint with vertigo

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ingeechunace_230709.jpg
Chun aces par-3 fifth at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_imsa_weathertech_exthl_230709.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix at CTMP
nbc_mlb_texaswash_meneseshr_v2_230709.jpg
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Nationals power past the Rangers

July 9, 2023 03:08 PM
Dominic Smith, Joey Meneses and Stone Garrett all hit solo home runs to help the Nationals defeat the Rangers and earn the series win.
Up Next
nbc_mlb_texaswash_meneseshr_v2_230709.jpg
0:25
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_texaswash_garrethr_230709.jpg
0:30
Garrett hits pinch-hit home run to cap off seventh
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_texaswash_domsmithhr_230709.jpg
0:32
Smith hits home run against the Rangers in the 5th
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_texaswash_eovaldiinterview_230709.jpg
6:00
Eovaldi Mic’d up: His decision to join the Rangers
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_texaswash_seagercatch_230709.jpg
0:13
Seager robs Smith of hit with over-the-head catch
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_texaswash_ninja_230709.jpg
1:47
Pitching Ninja: Skenes is a generational talent
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_celebritysoftballeh_230708.jpg
9:03
Highlights: Team Felix edges past Team Finch
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_futuresgame_230708.jpg
5:02
Highlights: 2023 MLB Futures Game
Now Playing
nbc_roto_jacksonhollidayint_230706.jpg
3:56
Holliday: ‘I’m very excited’ for MLB Futures Game
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_chapman_230703.jpg
1:11
Chapman offers little value after trade to Rangers
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_vargas_230703.jpg
1:33
‘Still reason for hope’ with Vargas in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_edge_mlbyahoo_duran_230703.jpg
1:37
Duran a possible ‘top 30' OF if role increases
Now Playing