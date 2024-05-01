 Skip navigation
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_V2_240429.jpg
Ever Wonder: How much does it cost to run a horse in the Kentucky Derby?
RJ Davis
RJ Davis is returning to North Carolina for a 5th season
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal plans to play in Rome after a ‘positive’ week in likely his last Madrid Open

nbc_dps_timbontempsintv_240501.jpg
‘Absurd’ Knicks-76ers series & LeBron’s future
nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
nbc_nas_kansaspreview_240501.jpg
Can Hendrick end Toyota’s Kansas dominance?

nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_V2_240429.jpg
Ever Wonder: How much does it cost to run a horse in the Kentucky Derby?
RJ Davis
RJ Davis is returning to North Carolina for a 5th season
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal plans to play in Rome after a ‘positive’ week in likely his last Madrid Open

nbc_dps_timbontempsintv_240501.jpg
‘Absurd’ Knicks-76ers series & LeBron’s future
nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
nbc_nas_kansaspreview_240501.jpg
Can Hendrick end Toyota’s Kansas dominance?

How Jomboy Media grew into baseball podcast giant

May 1, 2024 01:11 PM
Jomboy Media founders Jimmy O'Brien and Jake Storiale recount their origin story, their arrival on the national stage during the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal and more.
nbc_yahoo_mattmervis_240429.jpg
1:14
Is Mervis worth another look after Cubs callup?
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_jacksonchourio_240429.jpg
1:37
Chourio’s growing pains could continue as rookie
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_vaughngrissom_240429.jpg
1:32
What to expect from Grissom as he nears return
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_loperfido_240429.jpg
1:18
Powerful Loperfido could make noise for Astros
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_bradley_240429.jpg
1:15
Bradley should be mixed-league asset upon return
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballwaiverpickups_240429.jpg
3:21
Time for managers to take a chance on Adell
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballcorrea_240429.jpg
2:59
Fantasy implications of Twins activating Correa
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballluzardo_240429.jpg
3:32
How concerned should managers be with Luzardo?
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_bosabreu_240429.jpg
1:13
Abreu has chance to live up to sleeper status
Now Playing
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240425.jpg
6:15
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Rockies’ Doyle
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_oneilcruzanalysis_240424.jpg
2:52
Pirates’ Cruz a concern in fantasy amid slow start
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_analyzingpitchers_240424.jpg
4:20
Taking stock of the fantasy pitching landscape
Now Playing