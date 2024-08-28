 Skip navigation
Top News

Barbora Krejcikova
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova knocked out in the second round of the U.S. Open
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/puoeoobgx2gbfizcat3t
Transfer Guide: How did newcomers fare in QB battles?
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Eddie Dunbar
Eddie Dunbar wins Spanish Vuelta stage as Primoz Roglic cuts into Ben O’Connor’s lead

Top Clips

Diamondbacks pitchers face tough schedule ahead
Diamondbacks pitchers face tough schedule ahead
USATSI_24024838.jpg
Mets have been ‘patient’ with Nimmo in lineup
Transfer portal is changing way teams recruit QBs
Transfer portal is changing way teams recruit QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Diamondbacks pitchers face tough schedule ahead
USATSI_24024838.jpg
Transfer portal is changing way teams recruit QBs
Watch Now

Crews could be a solid 'upside stash' in fantasy

August 28, 2024 02:12 PM
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Dylan Crews' fantasy upside with the Washington Nationals, explaining which types of rosters the LSU product would fit best with.
Diamondbacks pitchers face tough schedule ahead
3:24
Diamondbacks pitchers face tough schedule ahead
USATSI_24024838.jpg
3:51
Mets have been ‘patient’ with Nimmo in lineup
nbc_dps_judge_240828.jpg
5:39
Kay: Judge having a better season than Ohtani
Ruth's 'called shot' jersey sold for $24 million
9:21
Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey sold for $24 million
Votto tells of the moment he decided to retire
17:56
Votto tells of the moment he decided to retire
Leiter: Judge's incredible season not a surprise
12:57
Leiter: Judge’s incredible season not a surprise
Ride Del Castillo's hot streak in fantasy
3:43
Ride Del Castillo’s hot streak in fantasy
Tigers' ace Skubal could have workload reduced
3:13
Tigers’ ace Skubal could have workload reduced
Can the Braves withstand Riley's injury?
3:18
Can the Braves withstand Riley’s injury?
Kurkjian: Ohtani is 'most remarkable' player ever
12:59
Kurkjian: Ohtani is ‘most remarkable’ player ever
What to expect in Harris' return to Braves
3:31
What to expect in Harris’ return to Braves
nbc_rbs_jazzinjury_240814.jpg
2:40
Yankees need replacement for Chisholm amid injury
