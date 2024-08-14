 Skip navigation
Top News

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Previews
Hideki Matsuyama tells reporters he was robbed during post-Olympic layover in London
TOUR Championship - Final Round
FedExCup 101: How the Tour’s playoffs work
AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR strips Austin Dillon’s playoff eligibility for Richmond win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_mcilroypresser_240814.jpg
McIlroy looking to ‘get over the line’ at FedExCup
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240814.jpg
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past
nbc_rbs_michaelharris_240814__220075.jpg
What to expect in Harris’ return to Braves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Previews
Hideki Matsuyama tells reporters he was robbed during post-Olympic layover in London
TOUR Championship - Final Round
FedExCup 101: How the Tour’s playoffs work
AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR strips Austin Dillon’s playoff eligibility for Richmond win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_mcilroypresser_240814.jpg
McIlroy looking to ‘get over the line’ at FedExCup
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240814.jpg
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past
nbc_rbs_michaelharris_240814__220075.jpg
What to expect in Harris’ return to Braves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Yankees need replacement for Chisolm amid injury

August 14, 2024 03:07 PM
The New York Yankees remain in search of a temporary replacement with Jazz Chisolm's status in jeopardy due to a UCL injury. The Rotoworld Baseball Show crew discuss who could make up for the star's production.
nbc_rbs_michaelharris_240814__220075.jpg
3:31
What to expect in Harris’ return to Braves
nbc_roto_lunchmoney_240814.jpg
1:23
Lunch Money: Devers, Olson delivering on offense
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240807.jpg
1:54
Kershaw is hard to trust with his current form
nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
3:09
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
2:17
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_dps_verduccimlbrankings_240731.jpg
3:28
Padres, Dodgers among MLB trade deadline winners
nbc_roto_medalswkd_240729.jpg
4:01
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
nbc_roto_chisholm_240729.jpg
3:50
Chisholm to rejuvenate ‘lifeless’ Yankees squad
nbc_dps_dponpeterose_240726.jpg
13:28
Rose documentary ‘is sad’ with a complex history
sethlugo.jpg
4:54
Lugo arguably the ‘fantasy baseball MVP’ so far
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240724.jpg
1:34
Kershaw not at his ‘peak’ but can still get wins
nbc_roto_rwkodaisenai_240724.jpg
1:53
Concern for Senga’s ‘true talent’ after injury
