Yankees need replacement for Chisolm amid injury
The New York Yankees remain in search of a temporary replacement with Jazz Chisolm's status in jeopardy due to a UCL injury. The Rotoworld Baseball Show crew discuss who could make up for the star's production.
What to expect in Harris’ return to Braves
The Rotoworld Baseball Show discusses Michael Harris' impending return to the Atlanta Braves, analyzing what to expect from the 23-year-old outfielder after missing two months with a hamstring injury.
Lunch Money: Devers, Olson delivering on offense
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their best bets of the day, including Rafael Devers hitting a home run and taking the over on Matt Olson earning 1.5 bases.
Kershaw is hard to trust with his current form
James Schiano and Scott Pianowski discuss Clayton Kershaw's latest outing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and whether fantasy managers can depend on him to help them in their leagues.
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
Rotoworld Baseball Show discusses Jackson Holliday's fantasy outlook after returning to MLB, advising managers not to make roster decisions based on name value alone.
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Jorge Soler's fantasy baseball outlook after being traded from the San Francisco Giants to the Atlanta Braves.
Padres, Dodgers among MLB trade deadline winners
Veteran MLB journalist Tom Verducci joins Dan Patrick to assess the fallout from MLB's trade deadline, highlighting which squads did the best and how he ranks the best teams in both leagues.
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
Eric Samulski and D.J. Short hand out their fantasy baseball Medals of the Week in honor of the Paris Olympics to celebrate the top fantasy performers in MLB.
Chisholm to rejuvenate ‘lifeless’ Yankees squad
Eric Samulski and D.J. Short analyze whether Jazz Chisholm could see a major fantasy boost after being traded from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees on Saturday.
Rose documentary ‘is sad’ with a complex history
The Dan Patrick crew discusses the new HBO documentary "Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose," and the ins and outs of the baseball legend.
Lugo arguably the ‘fantasy baseball MVP’ so far
Eric Samulski and James Schiano hand our their fantasy baseball Medals of the Week in honor of the Paris Olympics to celebrate the top fantasy performers in the MLB.
Kershaw not at his ‘peak’ but can still get wins
Eric Samulski breaks down Clayton Kershaw's fantasy value as he returns to the Dodgers' lineup from a rehab assignment, saying there's a "chance for some wins" and decent fantasy value, even in limited innings.