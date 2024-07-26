 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
2024 San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Preview
Alex Cobb
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cobb’s Return

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bridgemanint_240726.jpg
Bridgeman rediscovers his ‘edge’ at 3M Open
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
GettyImages-1436007196.jpg
Jones praises Belichick, puts pressure on McCarthy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
2024 San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Preview
Alex Cobb
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cobb’s Return

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bridgemanint_240726.jpg
Bridgeman rediscovers his ‘edge’ at 3M Open
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
GettyImages-1436007196.jpg
Jones praises Belichick, puts pressure on McCarthy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rose documentary 'is sad' with a complex history

July 26, 2024 03:10 PM
The Dan Patrick crew discusses the new HBO documentary "Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose," and the ins and outs of the baseball legend.
Up Next
sethlugo.jpg
4:54
Lugo arguably the ‘fantasy baseball MVP’ so far
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240724.jpg
1:34
Kershaw not at his ‘peak’ but can still get wins
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwkodaisenai_240724.jpg
1:53
Concern for Senga’s ‘true talent’ after injury
Now Playing
nbc_roto_2ndhalfmlbbreakouts_240718.jpg
7:49
Breakout candidates for second half of MLB season
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jessecoleintv_240718.jpg
10:24
Savannah Bananas bring new showmanship to baseball
Now Playing
nbc_dps_toreylovullointerview_240717.jpg
14:44
Lovullo: Skenes is a ‘generational guy’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs_dreamtrade_240717.jpg
3:17
Dream trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mlballstargamerecap_240717.jpg
5:13
MLB All-Star Game was great, uniforms ‘terrible’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs_alcyyoungfavorite_240717.jpg
3:52
Will Tigers trade Skubal at deadline?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs_teamtosell_240717.jpg
3:13
Which MLB teams should sell at the trade deadline?
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_angelmartinez_240716.jpg
1:20
Martinez a viable fantasy option in mixed leagues
Now Playing
nbc_dps_homerunderbyrecap_240716.jpg
7:07
Home Run Derby was ‘dramatic,’ great for MLB
Now Playing