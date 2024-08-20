 Skip navigation
BMW Championship - Preview Day Three
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
IndyCar Gateway 2018
IndyCar’s oval package produced successful results, stunning racing

nbc_golf_gc_clarkwalkandtalk_240820.jpg
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
nbc_roto_rfsbearsoffense_240820.jpg
Is Williams, Bears offense undervalued in fantasy?
nbc_roto_rfswarreninjury_240820.jpg
Assessing concern with Warren’s injury in fantasy

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
BMW Championship - Preview Day Three
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
IndyCar Gateway 2018
IndyCar’s oval package produced successful results, stunning racing

nbc_golf_gc_clarkwalkandtalk_240820.jpg
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
nbc_roto_rfsbearsoffense_240820.jpg
Is Williams, Bears offense undervalued in fantasy?
nbc_roto_rfswarreninjury_240820.jpg
Assessing concern with Warren’s injury in fantasy

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kurkjian: Ohtani is 'most remarkable' player ever

August 20, 2024 03:01 PM
Tim Kurkjian joins Dan Patrick to discuss the latest news across Major League Baseball, including the potential new pitching rule and Shohei Ohtani's latest feat.
nbc_rbs_michaelharris_240814__220075.jpg
3:31
What to expect in Harris’ return to Braves
nbc_rbs_jazzinjury_240814.jpg
2:40
Yankees need replacement for Chisholm amid injury
nbc_roto_lunchmoney_240814.jpg
1:23
Lunch Money: Devers, Olson delivering on offense
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240807.jpg
1:54
Kershaw is hard to trust with his current form
nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
3:09
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
2:17
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_dps_verduccimlbrankings_240731.jpg
3:28
Padres, Dodgers among MLB trade deadline winners
nbc_roto_medalswkd_240729.jpg
4:01
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
nbc_roto_chisholm_240729.jpg
3:50
Chisholm to rejuvenate ‘lifeless’ Yankees squad
nbc_dps_dponpeterose_240726.jpg
13:28
Rose documentary ‘is sad’ with a complex history
sethlugo.jpg
4:54
Lugo arguably the ‘fantasy baseball MVP’ so far
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240724.jpg
1:34
Kershaw not at his ‘peak’ but can still get wins
