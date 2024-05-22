Watch Now
Nootbaar 'should be rostered everywhere'
The Rotoworld Baseball Show examines the advanced metrics on St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar and why a turnaround could be on the horizon.
Up Next
Seager is a ‘buy low’ hitter for fantasy baseball
Seager is a 'buy low' hitter for fantasy baseball
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss how Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is poised to be a great buy low candidate after his recent struggles at the plate.
Time to ‘float buy low offers’ for Musgrove
Time to 'float buy low offers' for Musgrove
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze why it could be the right time to buy low on San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove after the veteran starter came off the IL.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Drop Mullins
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Drop Mullins
Eric Samulski analyzes a few players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including St. Louis Cardinals outfielder/first baseman Alec Burleson and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins.
Watch LAD’s Vargas, but not yet worth fantasy play
Watch LAD's Vargas, but not yet worth fantasy play
Miguel Vargas is getting a shot with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a strong Triple-A stint, and while he's not yet worth a fantasy baseball play, he is worth keeping an eye on.
Matos ‘a tough sell’ in fantasy as SF’s regular CF
Matos 'a tough sell' in fantasy as SF's regular CF
Luis Matos is the new regular center fielder for the San Francisco Giants after Jung Hoo Lee's season-ending injury, and though his contact skills might help him stick around, he's not quite a fantasy baseball piece yet.
Ride the wave with Ortiz, Burleson
Ride the wave with Ortiz, Burleson
Joey Ortiz and Alec Burleson have capitalized on their opportunities early in this MLB season and proven themselves as helpful fantasy baseball commodities -- for now.
Pirates’ Skenes is ‘appointment television’
Pirates' Skenes is 'appointment television'
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski evaluate what they've seen from Paul Skenes through two games in the major leagues.
Is it time to buy back in on Dodgers’ Vargas?
Is it time to buy back in on Dodgers' Vargas?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski debate the merits of taking a chance on Miguel Vargas as a potential upside fantasy baseball addition.
Astros’ Meyers not a ‘great bet’ in mixed leagues
Astros' Meyers not a 'great bet' in mixed leagues
Despite producing in the limited stretches he's earned, Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers has an unclear long-term outlook in fantasy baseball leagues.
Mets’ Diaz is an ‘excellent’ buy-low target
Mets' Diaz is an 'excellent' buy-low target
Though he's not currently in the elite space he once occupied in the fantasy relief pitching landscape, Edwin Diaz could be a strong buy-low candidate for managers.
Is Yankees’ Gil a fantasy sell-high candidate?
Is Yankees' Gil a fantasy sell-high candidate?
Amid a stretch of brilliant starts, Luis Gil has established himself as a reliable fantasy SP and a potential sell-high option with his long-term outlook clouded by a looming innings limit.