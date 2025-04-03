 Skip navigation
Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics
Bat Speed Risers and Fallers: Breakouts coming for Pete-Crow Armstrong and Ryan Mountcastle?
ACC
ACC is moving its women’s basketball tournament from Greensboro to the Atlanta area in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_golf_heckint_250403.jpg
‘New life’ has given Heck new perspective on golf
nbc_roto_ivanherrera_250403.jpg
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?
GettyImages-2207994508_copy.jpg
Discussing impact of Gabriel’s injury for Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics
Bat Speed Risers and Fallers: Breakouts coming for Pete-Crow Armstrong and Ryan Mountcastle?
ACC
ACC is moving its women’s basketball tournament from Greensboro to the Atlanta area in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_golf_heckint_250403.jpg
‘New life’ has given Heck new perspective on golf
nbc_roto_ivanherrera_250403.jpg
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?
GettyImages-2207994508_copy.jpg
Discussing impact of Gabriel’s injury for Arsenal

Watch Now

Skubal's slow start isn't sending off alarm bells

April 3, 2025 02:58 PM
Eric Samulski dives into the slow start to the 2025 MLB season for Tarik Skubal, explaining why there's no cause for concern for the Detroit Tigers ace.

nbc_roto_ivanherrera_250403.jpg
01:32
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?
nbc_roto_may_250402.jpg
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
nbc_roto_merrill_250402.jpg
01:14
Why did Merrill sign nine-year deal with Padres?
nbc_roto_bednar_250402.jpg
01:31
Pirates option former All-Star Bednar to minors
nbc_roto_manaeav2_250402.jpg
01:09
Mets’ Manaea shut down after injury setback
nbc_rotobte_mlbhrleader_250402.jpg
01:15
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
nbc_roto_harrington_250401.jpg
01:48
Pirates calling up Harrington for MLB debut
nbc_roto_profar_250401.jpg
01:35
Names to watch with Profar suspended for 80 games
nbc_roto_torpedobat_250401.jpg
01:47
Examining the emergence of ‘torpedo bats’ in MLB
oneil_cruz.jpg
01:19
Cruz a longshot with value to lead MLB in steals
nbc_rwbaseball_jacksonv2_250331.jpg
01:40
Exercise caution with Jackson when chasing saves
nbc_rwbaseball_meyer_250331.jpg
01:38
Consider adding Meyer, Kjerstad off waivers
nbc_rwbaseball_deversv2_250331.jpg
01:37
Managers ‘can’t panic’ on Devers despite bad start
nbc_rwbaseball_chourio_250328.jpg
01:05
Don’t overreact to Chourio’s rough Opening Day
nbc_roto_baltimore_250328.jpg
01:04
Orioles show power, hit six homers on Opening Day
nbc_roto_gore_250328.jpg
01:21
Gore displayed ‘true dominance’ on Opening Day
nbc_roto_landenroupp_250327.jpg
01:37
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
nbc_roto_nolanjones_250327.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250327.jpg
01:14
Raleigh a ‘top-eight’ fantasy C after extension
nbc_bte_almvp_250327.jpg
01:54
AL MVP odds: Judge, Rodriguez, Henderson, Witt Jr.
nbc_roto_jones_250326.jpg
01:35
‘Ambiguity’ clouds Jones’ timeline, fantasy appeal
nbc_roto_montgomery_250326.jpg
01:22
What Montgomery’s injury means for D-backs, Nelson
nbc_roto_aroldischapman_250326.jpg
01:20
Chapman named Red Sox closer to begin 2025 season
nbc_roto_kristiancampbell_250325.jpg
01:31
Add Campbell with ‘runway’ to prove self in majors
nbc_roto_smithshawver_250325.jpg
01:26
Smith-Shawver’s fantasy upside could be short-term
carter.jpg
01:21
Carter does not make Rangers Opening Day roster
nbc_roto_gelofv2_250324.jpg
01:44
2B Gelof to miss Opening Day, have wrist surgery
nbc_roto_jobe_250324.jpg
01:27
Tigers P Jobe must strike more batters out in MLB
nbc_rotobaseball_mcclanahan_250324.jpg
01:14
McClanahan has nerve issue, starting season on IL
nbc_roto_gunnarhenderson_250324.jpg
01:07
Don’t expect Baltimore SS Henderson to be out long

nbc_golf_heckint_250403.jpg
02:19
‘New life’ has given Heck new perspective on golf
GettyImages-2207994508_copy.jpg
02:22
Discussing impact of Gabriel’s injury for Arsenal
nbc_pl_ornsegment_250403.jpg
06:10
Postecoglou’s future at Spurs ‘in serious doubt’
nbc_golf_lottiewoadintv_250403.jpg
01:26
Contending as hoped, familiar pressure favors Woad
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250403.jpg
02:02
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 2
nbc_pl_tactics_250403.jpg
02:45
Analyzing Saka’s winner for Arsenal against Fulham
butlercurrygswvslal.jpg
01:41
GSW ‘won’t have problems’ attacking rim vs. Lakers
nbc_bte_heatvsgrizz_250403.jpg
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250403.jpg
02:15
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
nbc_ffhh_ahstonjeanty_250403.jpg
08:12
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs
nbc_ffhh_camward_250403.jpg
03:54
Unpacking fantasy implications if Ward goes to TEN
nbc_ffhh_alvinkamara_250403.jpg
08:19
Kamara, Mason get votes of confidence
nbc_roto_uclauconn_250403.jpg
01:28
Why UCLA is a good bet to cover vs. UConn
nbc_roto_scvtex_250403.jpg
01:17
Focus on the under in South Carolina vs. Texas
nbc_ffhh_11to30qbrankings_250403.jpg
16:07
Berry’s QB rankings 11-20: Caleb poised for leap?
nbc_ffhh_qbrankings_250403.jpg
07:20
Berry’s QB rankings 1-10: Who are elite options?
nbc_csu_sarkisiandraftprospects_250403.jpg
13:51
Sarkisian highlights top Texas NFL draft prospects
nbc_csu_sarkisiantexasculture_250403.jpg
10:19
Sarkisian: ‘Never sacrifice character for talent’
nbc_csu_mccordminset_250403.jpg
05:48
How McCord ‘paints a picture’ in the huddle
nbc_csu_mccordthrowing_250403.jpg
11:25
McCord: ‘Trust in teammates’ allows me to rip it
nbc_pft_hendricksonrightpriceV2_250403.jpg
11:05
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
01:17
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
17:25
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB
nbc_pft_harvey_250403.jpg
02:16
Why Harvey emerges as Simms’ newest ‘man crush’
nbc_pft_tier1_250403.jpg
10:21
Why Jeanty, Hampton share Simms’ RB ranks Tier 1
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250403.jpg
11:08
Browns challenge Garrett to become ‘real leader’
nbc_pft_hendricksonpossibleoutcomes_250403.jpg
13:03
Possible outcomes for Hendrickson contract dilemma
nbc_pft_hendricksondissapointed_250403.jpg
10:19
Hendrickson disappointed by comments on contract
nbc_pl_mattletissier_250402.jpg
01:40
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 7 Le Tissier, Saints
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd1_250402.jpg
08:53
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1