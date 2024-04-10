Watch Now
Now is a great time to buy low on Rangers' Carter
The results haven't been there for Evan Carter yet this season, but Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski see enough in the metrics to make now a great time to try to buy low on the Texas Rangers' young outfielder.
Arrighetti, Butto are streaming options in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski see the promoted Spencer Arrighetti and José Butto as streaming options in fantasy baseball, and they're worried about Framber Valdez's status given the vague information out of Houston.
Set reasonable fantasy expectations for Holliday
Eric Samulski is excited about Jackson Holliday's MLB promotion by the Baltimore Orioles and cautions fantasy baseball managers to set reasonable expectations out of the gate for the talented 20-year-old.
Can Goldschmidt rebound after his slow start?
Off to a slow start offensively to begin the season, veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt could struggle to generate enough runs and RBI production to keep him among fantasy's top-10 first basemen.
Kjerstad not worth stashing yet with uncertain ETA
Heston Kjerstad has put his name back on fantasy radars thanks to a blazing start this year in Triple-A, but managers shouldn't overreact by rushing to stash the talented 25-year-old.
Why Donovan, Turang offer value as waiver adds
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski highlights Brandon Donovan and Brice Turang as intriguing hitters to add off of the waiver wire, with Donovan showing power growth and Turang offering upside in speed.
What’s to blame for rash of pitcher injuries?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski advise dropping Shane Bieber and Eury Perez in fantasy baseball but waiting another week on Spencer Strider, before they discuss what's responsible for MLB's wave of pitcher injuries.
Gray, Lodolo returns are intriguing in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the upcoming returns of Sonny Gray, Nick Lodolo and Aaron Ashby while looking at potential waiver wire pickups in fantasy baseball.
Gausman not a concern, still a top fantasy pitcher
Kevin Gausman has had a couple scares early on, but he's not a concern yet and remains one of MLB's top fantasy baseball pitchers moving forward.
Skenes should be stashed in fantasy baseball
Paul Skenes has the potential to be a fantasy force with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but first, he needs to be called up from the Minor Leagues.
Story injury gives Hamilton a brief fantasy role
With the injury to Trevor Story, Red Sox shortstop David Hamilton might have a role in fantasy baseball for managers who need a stolen-base threat, but he's likely not a long-term option.
Gore is worth grabbing in mixed fantasy leagues
Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore has been impressive through two starts, making him a valuable fantasy asset in mixed leagues.
Inside the controversy of Ohtani’s first Dodger HR
Dan Patrick chats with Sam Blum of The Athletic about the controversial situation regarding the woman who caught Shohei Ohtani’s first home run ball as a Los Angeles Dodger, questioning the ethics of what happened.