The Masters - Par Three Contest
Best moments (5 aces and a slam-dunk par!) from Par 3 Contest
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards
Basketball end of season roundtable: Who’s your fantasy underachiever?
The Masters - Preview Day Two
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Who wins the 2024 Masters?

nbc_rbs_playerstodraftearly_240410.jpg
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites
nbc_rbs_fantsaymvps_240410.jpg
Lakers’ Davis leading fantasy basketball MVP race
nbc_roto_rwbtopprospectsgarrett_240410.jpg
Arrighetti, Butto are streaming options in fantasy

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Masters - Par Three Contest
Best moments (5 aces and a slam-dunk par!) from Par 3 Contest
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards
Basketball end of season roundtable: Who’s your fantasy underachiever?
The Masters - Preview Day Two
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Who wins the 2024 Masters?

nbc_rbs_playerstodraftearly_240410.jpg
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites
nbc_rbs_fantsaymvps_240410.jpg
Lakers’ Davis leading fantasy basketball MVP race
nbc_roto_rwbtopprospectsgarrett_240410.jpg
Arrighetti, Butto are streaming options in fantasy

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Now is a great time to buy low on Rangers' Carter

April 10, 2024 03:50 PM
The results haven't been there for Evan Carter yet this season, but Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski see enough in the metrics to make now a great time to try to buy low on the Texas Rangers' young outfielder.
nbc_roto_rwbtopprospectsgarrett_240410.jpg
4:19
Arrighetti, Butto are streaming options in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwbholliday_240410.jpg
3:21
Set reasonable fantasy expectations for Holliday
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_goldschmidt_240408.jpg
1:11
Can Goldschmidt rebound after his slow start?
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_kjerstad_240408.jpg
1:15
Kjerstad not worth stashing yet with uncertain ETA
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballwwhitters_240408.jpg
3:12
Why Donovan, Turang offer value as waiver adds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballinjuries_240408.jpg
3:13
What’s to blame for rash of pitcher injuries?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_basebalwaiverwire_240408.jpg
3:42
Gray, Lodolo returns are intriguing in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_gausman_240408__937803.jpg
1:13
Gausman not a concern, still a top fantasy pitcher
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_skenes_v2_240408__240819.jpg
1:15
Skenes should be stashed in fantasy baseball
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_hamilton_240408.jpg
1:05
Story injury gives Hamilton a brief fantasy role
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_gore_240408.jpg
1:03
Gore is worth grabbing in mixed fantasy leagues
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ohtanihomerun_240405.jpg
10:17
Inside the controversy of Ohtani’s first Dodger HR
Now Playing