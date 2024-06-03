 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA: JUN 01 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 4
World Athletics
World Athletics Ultimate Championship to debut in 2026
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic goes the distance (again) at French Open

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_stlwinn_240603.jpg
Power and placement limiting Winn’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_mullins_240603.jpg
Managers should hold Mullins despite recent slump
nbc_yahoo_vientos_240603.jpg
Vientos offers little upside despite a strong bat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

WNBA: JUN 01 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 4
World Athletics
World Athletics Ultimate Championship to debut in 2026
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic goes the distance (again) at French Open

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_stlwinn_240603.jpg
Power and placement limiting Winn’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_mullins_240603.jpg
Managers should hold Mullins despite recent slump
nbc_yahoo_vientos_240603.jpg
Vientos offers little upside despite a strong bat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Jays moving Guerrero to third as trade showcase?

June 3, 2024 02:31 PM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is moving back to third base for the middling Toronto Blue Jays, prompting D.J. Short and Chris Crawford to wonder whether the Jays might shop the 25-year-old or even Bo Bichette.
nbc_yahoo_stlwinn_240603.jpg
1:37
Power and placement limiting Winn’s fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_mullins_240603.jpg
1:32
Managers should hold Mullins despite recent slump
nbc_yahoo_vientos_240603.jpg
1:26
Vientos offers little upside despite a strong bat
nbc_roto_rwbasetempcheck_240603.jpg
5:42
MLB power rankings check-in: Mariners, Cardinals
nbc_roto_rwbasecolenews_240603.jpg
3:18
How Yankees may approach Cole ahead of rehab start
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240603.jpg
1:28
Lunch Money: De la Cruz, Benson lead CIN vs. COL
nbc_roto_baseball_turangwestburg_240529.jpg
3:55
Westburg a ‘super valuable’ asset in fantasy
nbc_roto_baseball_ronaldacunajr_240529.jpg
3:48
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means in fantasy baseball
nbc_roto_baseball_strugglingrookies_240529.jpg
3:09
What to make of struggling rookie bats in fantasy
nbc_dps_johnthorninterview_240529.jpg
6:28
Negro League statistics added to MLB record books
nbc_roto_addholddropsite_240529.jpg
7:31
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Hold Lopez
nbc_dps_angelhernandezretires_240528.jpg
3:07
Did MLB allow Hernandez to stick around too long?
