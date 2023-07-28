 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180
Saturday Road America Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Kyle Busch wins in his first Superstar Racing Experience start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dalvincook_230728_1920x1080.jpg
Cook has ‘about five’ legitimate suitors
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd2v2_230728.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2
nbc_pst_summerseries_230728.jpg
PL Summer Series delivering ‘epic’ exhibitions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180
Saturday Road America Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Kyle Busch wins in his first Superstar Racing Experience start
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dalvincook_230728_1920x1080.jpg
Cook has ‘about five’ legitimate suitors
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd2v2_230728.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 2
nbc_pst_summerseries_230728.jpg
PL Summer Series delivering ‘epic’ exhibitions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Verducci: Trading Ohtani was riskier for Moreno

July 28, 2023 02:05 PM
MLB Network's Tom Verducci joins the show to discuss if Shohei Ohtani was anywhere close to being traded and explains why he believes keeping Ohtani was the right Move for Angels owner Arte Moreno
Up Next
nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
2:55
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_cyyoungodds_230726.jpg
2:15
Bautista sleeper in deep AL Cy Young pool
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jonmorosiinterview_230726.jpg
11:32
‘Narrow road’ for teams trying to trade for Ohtani
Now Playing
nbcs_yahoo_frelick_230724.jpg
1:08
Unlikely Frelick has 10-, 12-team league value
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_kiriloff_230724.jpg
1:19
Kirilloff provides value in shallow leagues
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mauricio_230724.jpg
1:01
Mauricio’s speed may result in late-season value
Now Playing
nbcs_yahoo_jones_230724.jpg
1:04
‘Good chance’ Jones can contribute down stretch
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_ginkel_230724.jpg
1:08
Ginkel could develop as a source of saves
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_peraza_230724.jpg
1:06
Peraza worth a flier if opportunity strikes
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
2:47
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_shaikininterview_230720.jpg
8:55
LAA not interested in rebuild regardless of Ohtani
Now Playing
nbcs_yahoo_rodriguez_230717.jpg
1:15
Switch-hitting Rodriguez an intriguing fantasy C
Now Playing