Watch Now
Target Garrett Mitchell late?
Connor Rogers dives into the ups and downs of Brewers OF Garrett Mitchell, explaining how the former first round pick has great potential.
Up Next
Dodgers have ‘no excuses’ after Ohtani signing
Dodgers have 'no excuses' after Ohtani signing
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski share their reactions to Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700M contract with the Dodgers, discussing the outlook for Los Angeles and the potential implications for the rotation.
Phillips: Toronto emerging as good spot for Ohtani
Phillips: Toronto emerging as good spot for Ohtani
Former Mets GM Steve Phillips joins Dan Patrick to talk about the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes and how Toronto may be the best fit for the biggest star in baseball.
Soto’s fantasy value won’t leap with move to NY
Soto's fantasy value won't leap with move to NY
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski talk about Juan Soto's move to the Yankees and whether you should take him over Freddie Freeman in upcoming fantasy drafts.
Kimbrel may be a top-10 closer with the Orioles
Kimbrel may be a top-10 closer with the Orioles
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski look at Craig Kimbrel heading to the Baltimore Orioles, where he looks like a solid closer option for fantasy managers.
Latest updates on Ohtani and Yamamoto
Latest updates on Ohtani and Yamamoto
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski give you the latest on the landing spots for Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, where the former is moving quickly to make a deal and the latter may take a little longer.
Blue Jays have a ‘compelling case’ to sign Ohtani
Blue Jays have a 'compelling case' to sign Ohtani
MLB insider Jon Morosi joins Dan Patrick to discuss what he's hearing about Shohei Ohtani's free agency timeline and his top remaining suitors, fallout from Juan Soto's trade to the Yankees and more.
Unpacking Ohtani’s secretive free agency process
Unpacking Ohtani's secretive free agency process
Dan Patrick discusses Shohei Ohtani's private free agency process and the impact it is having on the sport of baseball as a whole.
Passan: MLB missing chance with Ohtani free agency
Passan: MLB missing chance with Ohtani free agency
Senior MLB insider Jeff Passan joins Dan Patrick to talk about Shohei Ohtani's free agency talks and how the MLB is missing an opportunity to gain popularity through his negotiations.
Yamamoto drawing comparisons to Ohtani, Darvish
Yamamoto drawing comparisons to Ohtani, Darvish
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been linked to the likes of the Dodgers and Yankees, but Dan Patrick believes the Giants could swoop in as a dark horse.
Dan Patrick: Oakland ‘can’t hold on to a team’
Dan Patrick: Oakland 'can't hold on to a team'
Dan Patrick discusses the news of the Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas being approved by MLB owners and why Oakland has troubles keeping its pro teams in the city.
Lee reveals his favorite pieces of MLB memorabilia
Lee reveals his favorite pieces of MLB memorabilia
Canadian rock legend Geddy Lee joins Dan Patrick to discuss his baseball memorabilia collection and reveal who his favorite MLB player of all-time is.