 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Camden Yards
Nationals vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 14
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Previews
Rory: Playoffs can ‘flip the script’ in year marked by misses, Scheffler dominance
GOLF: AUG 11 PGA - FedEx St. Jude Championship
How to watch FedEx St. Jude, Women’s Scottish, U.S. Amateur: TV times, stream links

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher
nbc_pft_concernmeter_240814.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Concern about Chase, GB WRs
nbc_pft_mccarthyinjuryv2_240814.jpg
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Camden Yards
Nationals vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 14
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Previews
Rory: Playoffs can ‘flip the script’ in year marked by misses, Scheffler dominance
GOLF: AUG 11 PGA - FedEx St. Jude Championship
How to watch FedEx St. Jude, Women’s Scottish, U.S. Amateur: TV times, stream links

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher
nbc_pft_concernmeter_240814.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Concern about Chase, GB WRs
nbc_pft_mccarthyinjuryv2_240814.jpg
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lunch Money: Devers, Olson delivering on offense

August 14, 2024 10:50 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their best bets of the day, including Rafael Devers hitting a home run and taking the over on Matt Olson earning 1.5 bases.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240807.jpg
1:54
Kershaw is hard to trust with his current form
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
3:09
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
2:17
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
Now Playing
nbc_dps_verduccimlbrankings_240731.jpg
3:28
Padres, Dodgers among MLB trade deadline winners
Now Playing
nbc_roto_medalswkd_240729.jpg
4:01
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
Now Playing
nbc_roto_chisholm_240729.jpg
3:50
Chisholm to rejuvenate ‘lifeless’ Yankees squad
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponpeterose_240726.jpg
13:28
Rose documentary ‘is sad’ with a complex history
Now Playing
sethlugo.jpg
4:54
Lugo arguably the ‘fantasy baseball MVP’ so far
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240724.jpg
1:34
Kershaw not at his ‘peak’ but can still get wins
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwkodaisenai_240724.jpg
1:53
Concern for Senga’s ‘true talent’ after injury
Now Playing
nbc_roto_2ndhalfmlbbreakouts_240718.jpg
7:49
Breakout candidates for second half of MLB season
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jessecoleintv_240718.jpg
10:24
Savannah Bananas bring new showmanship to baseball
Now Playing