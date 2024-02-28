Why you may want to avoid Schwarber in drafts

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lynette Woodard
What to know about Lynette Woodard and her scoring record as Caitlin Clark continues pursuit of history
PGA: APR 04 Shell Houston Open - Final Round
Rex & Lav pod: Has LIV Golf botched AK’s big return?
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner in military appreciation livery.JPG
Austin Forkner emotionally updates fans on condition, future after Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_brentleyhit_240228.jpg
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
nbc_roto_basketball_76ers_240228.jpg
Which 76ers depth pieces can be relied upon?
nbc_roto_basketball_chrispaul_240228.jpg
What can Paul provide in return to Warriors?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lynette Woodard
What to know about Lynette Woodard and her scoring record as Caitlin Clark continues pursuit of history
PGA: APR 04 Shell Houston Open - Final Round
Rex & Lav pod: Has LIV Golf botched AK’s big return?
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner in military appreciation livery.JPG
Austin Forkner emotionally updates fans on condition, future after Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_brentleyhit_240228.jpg
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
nbc_roto_basketball_76ers_240228.jpg
Which 76ers depth pieces can be relied upon?
nbc_roto_basketball_chrispaul_240228.jpg
What can Paul provide in return to Warriors?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why you may want to avoid Schwarber in drafts

February 28, 2024 03:29 PM
Neither Eric Samulski nor Scott Pianowski see themselves drafting Kyle Schwarber despite the Phillies slugger's prodigious power.
Up Next
nbc_roto_baseball_judge_240228.jpg
3:14
Judge should not be a durability concern in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_bellinger_240228.jpg
4:13
Bellinger returns to best possible spot with Cubs
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballrileygreene_240226.jpg
2:10
Greene has pedigree for a potential breakout year
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballdrafttargets_240226.jpg
2:28
Fill outfield early in fantasy baseball drafts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballtyleroniell_240226.jpg
3:14
Why O’Neill can boost production with Red Sox
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_240226.jpg
10:21
Passan: MLB is botching response to uniform fiasco
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsbregmanmachado_240221.jpg
2:48
Don’t sleep on Bregman, Machado in fantasy drafts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsalecbohm_240221.jpg
3:15
Expectations for Bohm after strong 2023 season
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsellydelacruz_240221.jpg
3:50
De La Cruz’s fantasy concerns despite potential
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsstoryvsvolpe_240221__799962.jpg
3:37
Volpe, Story both intriguing fantasy options
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsjacksonholliday_240221.jpg
4:10
‘Don’t expect miracles’ from Holliday in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_adleyrutschman_240214.jpg
3:27
Rutschman could be MVP, not just top fantasy C
Now Playing