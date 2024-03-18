Watch Now
Why Imanaga is intriguing in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski break down why they like Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki heading into the 2024 fantasy baseball season.
Skubal can emerge as a top starter in fantasy
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is "hard to knock" in fantasy baseball and should be treated a coveted starting pitcher in upcoming drafts.
Rodon is ‘difficult to draft’ in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski explain why New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon is a "concern" in fantasy baseball, questioning if he can have a comeback season in 2024.
Suzuki has complicated fantasy outlook in 2024
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki can be a fantasy "bargain" in 2024, but the 29-year-old still has his downsides as a player.
Is Judge an injury concern in 2024?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Aaron Judge's fantasy baseball stock after the recent injury developments around the New York Yankees star heading into the MLB season opener.
D-backs’ Carroll offers elite upside, some risk
Corbin Carroll is a consensus first-round pick in 2024 fantasy drafts, but Eric Samulski says managers should consider the rising star's shoulder injury history when looking at others around his ADP.
‘Sky is the limit’ for Rangers’ prospect Langford
There's plenty of reason to believe top outfield prospect Wyatt Langford can become a "20-20 guy" right away if he earns a spot on the Texas Rangers Opening Day roster.
Yamamoto can ‘dominate’ in year one with Dodgers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a chance to provide the Los Angeles Dodgers and fantasy managers with elite production from day one.
Don’t forget Athletics’ Miller in fantasy drafts
Mason Miller has a "clear path" to earning valuable relief pitching opportunities for the Oakland Athletics this year, where the 25-year-old could provide saves for a cheap draft price.
Two-sport icon Jackson inducted into Royals HOF
Dan Patrick reacts to Bo Jackson finally making the Kansas City Royals' Hall of Fame and reflects on the memories he has of the legendary two-sport athlete.
Kirby’s K:BB ratio makes him a strong fantasy pick
Given the 26-year-old's elite strikeout-to-walk numbers, George Kirby's fourth-round price tag in fantasy drafts is something managers should take advantage of.
Encarnacion-Strand seeing bump with path to 1B
Fantasy managers who remain patient with Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand are likely to be rewarded with a path to playing time at first base in a stellar Cincinnati offense.