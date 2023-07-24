 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_cyc_tdf_biggestcrashesv2_230722.jpg
See the most action-packed Tour de France moments
nbc_pft_tenuniforms_230724.jpg
Titans will wear Houston Oilers throwbacks

Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB's trade deadline?

July 24, 2023 09:36 AM
Shohei Ohtani has 36 home runs and has hit 24 home runs over his last 45 games, the most in that span since Giancarlo Stanton in 2017, though Dan Patrick still doesn't see the Angels moving Ohtani at the trade deadline.
nbc_mlb_padrestigershl_230723.jpg
3:21
Highlights: Tigers avoid sweep with win vs. Padres
nbc_mlb_snellmicdup_230723.jpg
7:36
Snell Mic’d Up: Getting back to his best on mound
Ibanez.jpg
0:26
Ibanez connects for leadoff home run in third
nbc_mlb_torkelsonhr_230723.jpg
0:27
Torkelson crushes home run in the first
nbc_mlb_musgrovepitchingninja_230723.jpg
1:01
Pitching Ninja: Musgrove is a ‘spin doctor’
nbc_mlb_torgelsonint_230723.jpg
1:34
Torkelson talks power, biggest adjustments in MLB
nbc_dps_shaikininterview_230720.jpg
8:55
LAA not interested in rebuild regardless of Ohtani
nbcs_yahoo_rodriguez_230717.jpg
1:15
Switch-hitting Rodriguez an intriguing fantasy C
nbc_edge_mlbyahoo_abrams_230717.jpg
1:10
Abrams has complicated fantasy outlook
nbc_edge_mlbyahoo_rodgers_230717.jpg
1:03
Rodgers could break out upon return to MLB action
nbc_yahoo_gelof_230717.jpg
1:12
Gelof could play interesting fantasy role for A’s
nbc_yahoo_encarnacionstrand_230717.jpg
1:13
Encarnacion-Strand can make an immediate impact
